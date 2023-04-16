Create

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Driver’s standing after the Call811.Com Before You Dig. 250 at Martinsville Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 16, 2023 21:03 IST
NASCAR Xfinity SeriesCall811.com Before You Dig. 250
NASCAR Xfinity SeriesCall811.com Before You Dig. 250

Eight races have taken place in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season so far, and Joe Gibbs Racing driver John Hunter Nemechek became the second multiple winner of the season after winning Call811.Com Before You Dig. 250 at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday, April 15.

Nemechek dominated the race by leading 198 of 250 laps, winning both stages of the race and staying out front to cross the checkered flag in P1.

Burning it down!🔥 https://t.co/xRJA6PTIi6

With Saturday’s victory, Nemechek locked up his playoff spot and gained 60 points. He also gained the top spot in the driver standings with 319 points, with two wins and four top-five finishes.

Cole Custer, the pole winner, finished P3 and secured 50 points. He stands in eighth place in the points table with 246 points and two top-five finishes.

Xfinity grid (18 to go): AHill-3w, Nemechek-2w, CSmith-1w, SSmith-1w, Herbst +82, Berry +77, Allgaier +68, Custer +47, Hemric +34, Creed +30, Mayer +22, Kligerman +9, Jones -9, RSeig -14, Burton -36, Moffitt -39, Retzlaff -59 https://t.co/htZjPSERv5

Brandon Jones, the defending winner of the event, failed to re-lift his trophy, finishing P5. With this, he gained 38 points and stands in 13th place in the points table with 199 points.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver’s standings after Call811.Com Before You Dig. 250

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the eighth Xfinity Series race of the season:

  1. John Hunter Nemechek – 319
  2. Austin Hill - 298
  3. Chandler Smith - 285
  4. Riley Herbst - 281
  5. Josh Berry - 276
  6. Justin Allgaier – 267
  7. Sammy Smith - 254
  8. Cole Custer - 246
  9. Daniel Hemric - 233
  10. Sheldon Creed - 229
  11. Sam Mayer - 221
  12. Parker Kligerman - 208
  13. Brandon Jones - 199
  14. Ryan Sieg - 194
  15. Jeb Burton - 172
  16. Brett Moffitt - 169
  17. Parker Retzlaff - 149
  18. Anthony Alfredo - 143
  19. Kaz Grala - 129
  20. Jeremy Clements - 120
  21. Kyle Sieg - 108
  22. Joe Graf Jr. - 105
  23. Ryan Ellis - 95
  24. Ryan Truex - 98
  25. Josh Williams - 93
  26. Alex Labbe – 87
  27. Jeffrey Earnhardt - 83
  28. Brennan Poole - 67
  29. Kyle Weatherman - 63
  30. Blaine Perkins - 61
  31. Derek Kraus - 57
  32. Gray Gaulding - 57
  33. Patrick Emerling - 53
  34. Connor Mosack - 51
  35. Joey Gase - 50
  36. Leland Honeyman Jr. - 34
  37. Myatt Snider - 33
  38. Stefan Parsons - 29
  39. Miguel Paludo - 24
  40. Parker Chase - 21
  41. David Starr - 17
  42. Josh Bilicki - 15
  43. Garrett Smithley - 14
  44. Jade Buford - 12
  45. Brad Perez - 8
  46. Sage Karam - 8
  47. Jesse Iwuji - 7
  48. CJ McLaughlin - 7
  49. Dawson Cram - 2
  50. Preston Pardus - 1

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next at the Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, April 22.

Quick Links

Edited by Shubham Banerjee
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...