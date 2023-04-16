NASCAR Xfinity Series: Driver’s standing after the Call811.Com Before You Dig. 250 at Martinsville Speedway

Eight races have taken place in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season so far, and Joe Gibbs Racing driver John Hunter Nemechek became the second multiple winner of the season after winning Call811.Com Before You Dig. 250 at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday, April 15.

Nemechek dominated the race by leading 198 of 250 laps, winning both stages of the race and staying out front to cross the checkered flag in P1.

With Saturday’s victory, Nemechek locked up his playoff spot and gained 60 points. He also gained the top spot in the driver standings with 319 points, with two wins and four top-five finishes.

Cole Custer, the pole winner, finished P3 and secured 50 points. He stands in eighth place in the points table with 246 points and two top-five finishes.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Xfinity grid (18 to go): AHill-3w, Nemechek-2w, CSmith-1w, SSmith-1w, Herbst +82, Berry +77, Allgaier +68, Custer +47, Hemric +34, Creed +30, Mayer +22, Kligerman +9, Jones -9, RSeig -14, Burton -36, Moffitt -39, Retzlaff -59 Xfinity grid (18 to go): AHill-3w, Nemechek-2w, CSmith-1w, SSmith-1w, Herbst +82, Berry +77, Allgaier +68, Custer +47, Hemric +34, Creed +30, Mayer +22, Kligerman +9, Jones -9, RSeig -14, Burton -36, Moffitt -39, Retzlaff -59 https://t.co/htZjPSERv5

Brandon Jones, the defending winner of the event, failed to re-lift his trophy, finishing P5. With this, he gained 38 points and stands in 13th place in the points table with 199 points.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver’s standings after Call811.Com Before You Dig. 250

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the eighth Xfinity Series race of the season:

John Hunter Nemechek – 319 Austin Hill - 298 Chandler Smith - 285 Riley Herbst - 281 Josh Berry - 276 Justin Allgaier – 267 Sammy Smith - 254 Cole Custer - 246 Daniel Hemric - 233 Sheldon Creed - 229 Sam Mayer - 221 Parker Kligerman - 208 Brandon Jones - 199 Ryan Sieg - 194 Jeb Burton - 172 Brett Moffitt - 169 Parker Retzlaff - 149 Anthony Alfredo - 143 Kaz Grala - 129 Jeremy Clements - 120 Kyle Sieg - 108 Joe Graf Jr. - 105 Ryan Ellis - 95 Ryan Truex - 98 Josh Williams - 93 Alex Labbe – 87 Jeffrey Earnhardt - 83 Brennan Poole - 67 Kyle Weatherman - 63 Blaine Perkins - 61 Derek Kraus - 57 Gray Gaulding - 57 Patrick Emerling - 53 Connor Mosack - 51 Joey Gase - 50 Leland Honeyman Jr. - 34 Myatt Snider - 33 Stefan Parsons - 29 Miguel Paludo - 24 Parker Chase - 21 David Starr - 17 Josh Bilicki - 15 Garrett Smithley - 14 Jade Buford - 12 Brad Perez - 8 Sage Karam - 8 Jesse Iwuji - 7 CJ McLaughlin - 7 Dawson Cram - 2 Preston Pardus - 1

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next at the Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, April 22.

