NASCAR Xfinity Series: Driver’s standing after the Pit Boss 250 at COTA

Six races have taken place in the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Xfinity Series season so far, and Kaulig Racing driver AJ Allmendinger became the fourth different winner of the season after winning Pit Boss 250 at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday, March 25.

In an action-packed Saturday’s Xfinity race, Allmendinger surged past William Byron on the final lap and stayed out front to cross the checkered flag in P1.

Hill, the winner of three of the first five races of the season, had a disappointing day at COTA as his #21 Chevrolet faced mechanical problems and finished 37th in the 38-car field. Despite a P37 finish, Hill stayed on top of the points table with 249 points thanks to three wins and three top-five finishes.

Riley Herbst‘s 10th-place finish marks his ninth consecutive top 10 standing. With this, he gained 32 points and sits second in the points table with 234 points.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver’s standings after Pit Boss 250

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the sixth Xfinity Series race of the season:

Austin Hill - 249 John Hunter Nemechek - 220 Sammy Smith - 185 Riley Herbst - 234 Justin Allgaier - 200 Chandler Smith - 196 Sam Mayer - 187 Sheldon Creed - 184 Josh Berry - 183 Daniel Hemric - 176 Parker Kligerman - 156 Cole Custer - 152 Ryan Sieg - 143 Anthony Alfredo - 129 Brandon Jones - 128 Brett Moffitt - 126 Jeb Burton - 124 Jeremy Clements - 114 Joe Graf Jr. - 103 Parker Retzlaff - 100 Kyle Sieg - 89 Kaz Grala - 69 Ryan Ellis - 64 Brennan Poole - 56 Jeffrey Earnhardt - 47 Josh Williams - 71 Ryan Truex - 69 Kyle Weatherman - 60 Alex Labbe - 50 Gray Gaulding - 41 Joey Gase - 40 Connor Mosack - 38 Myatt Snider - 33 Patrick Emerling - 29 Blaine Perkins - 26 Bayley Currey - 26 Miguel Paludo - 24 Stefan Parsons - 24 Parker Chase - 21 David Starr - 17 Josh Bilicki - 15 Chad Chastain - 13 Jade Buford - 12 Leland Honeyman Jr. - 10 Brad Perez - 8 Sage Karam - 8 Jesse Iwuji - 7 CJ McLaughlin - 7 Garrett Smithley - 7 Preston Pardus - 1

Catch NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next at the Richmond Raceway on April 1, 2023.

