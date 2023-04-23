NASCAR Xfinity Series points standings for 2023 season explored

Eight races into the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Season, two drivers have emerged as early title contenders for the season. Joe Gibbs Racing driver John Hunter Nemechek and Richard Chidress Racing driver Austin Hill have been impressive in the early part of the season.

Only Nemechek and Hill have managed to win multiple races in the first eight races. Hill has three wins to his name, while Nemechek has two. However, it is the latter who leads the drivers' standings heading into the Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway.

J.H. Nemechek won the race in Martinsville

Chandler Smith, Riley Herbst, and Josh Berry round off the top five in the standings. C. Smith and Sammy Smith are the only two drivers to win a race except for the leaders. Cup Series driver A.J. Allmendinger won the remaining road course race at COTA.

Here are the Xfinity Series drivers' standings before the Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway (* indicates race winners):

John Hunter Nemechek* – 319 Austin Hill* - 298 Chandler Smith* - 285 Riley Herbst - 281 Josh Berry - 276 Justin Allgaier – 267 Sammy Smith* - 254 Cole Custer - 246 Daniel Hemric - 233 Sheldon Creed - 229 Sam Mayer - 221 Parker Kligerman - 208 Brandon Jones - 199 Ryan Sieg - 194 Jeb Burton - 172 Brett Moffitt - 169 Parker Retzlaff - 149 Anthony Alfredo - 143 Kaz Grala - 129 Jeremy Clements - 120 Kyle Sieg - 108 Joe Graf Jr. - 105 Ryan Truex - 98 Ryan Ellis - 95 Josh Williams - 93 Alex Labbe – 87 Jeffrey Earnhardt - 83 Brennan Poole - 67 Kyle Weatherman - 63 Blaine Perkins - 61 Derek Kraus - 57 Gray Gaulding - 57 Patrick Emerling - 53 Connor Mosack - 51 Joey Gase - 50 Leland Honeyman Jr. - 34 Myatt Snider - 33 Stefan Parsons - 29 Miguel Paludo - 24 Parker Chase - 21 David Starr - 17 Josh Bilicki - 15 Garrett Smithley - 14 Jade Buford - 12 Brad Perez - 8 Sage Karam - 8 Jesse Iwuji - 7 CJ McLaughlin - 7 Dawson Cram - 2 Preston Pardus - 1

NASCAR Xfinity Dash 4 Cash winners so far in the 2023 season

NASCAR Dash 4 Cash is a midseason stretch of races in the Xfinity Series where full-time drivers of the series can claim a $100,000 cash bonus for each race. Finishing ahead of the four drivers who qualified for the event, a driver can claim the prize money.

Midway into the four-race stretch, Justin Allgaier and John Hunter Nemechek each pocketed $100,000 from the program. Allgaier was the highest finisher in Richmond, while Nemechek secured the win in Martinsville to grab the reward.

NASCAR Xfinity SeriesCall811.com Before You Dig. 250

At the NASCAR Xfinity race at Talladega Superspeedway, J.H. Nemechek, Sammy Smith, Cole Custer, and Josh Berry will contest for the Dash 4 Cash prize money.

After the race in Dega, drivers will get a final chance to cash in at the Dover Motor Speedway on April 29.

Poll : 0 votes