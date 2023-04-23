Create

NASCAR Xfinity Series points standings for 2023 season explored

Modified Apr 23, 2023 00:19 IST
Sammy Smith, driver of the #18 Pilot Flying J Toyota, and Cole Custer, driver of the #00 Haas Automation Ford, race during the NASCAR Xfinity SeriesCall811.com Before You Dig. 250 at Martinsville Speedway on April 15, 2023 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Eight races into the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Season, two drivers have emerged as early title contenders for the season. Joe Gibbs Racing driver John Hunter Nemechek and Richard Chidress Racing driver Austin Hill have been impressive in the early part of the season.

Only Nemechek and Hill have managed to win multiple races in the first eight races. Hill has three wins to his name, while Nemechek has two. However, it is the latter who leads the drivers' standings heading into the Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway.

J.H. Nemechek won the race in Martinsville

Chandler Smith, Riley Herbst, and Josh Berry round off the top five in the standings. C. Smith and Sammy Smith are the only two drivers to win a race except for the leaders. Cup Series driver A.J. Allmendinger won the remaining road course race at COTA.

Here are the Xfinity Series drivers' standings before the Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway (* indicates race winners):

  1. John Hunter Nemechek* – 319
  2. Austin Hill* - 298
  3. Chandler Smith* - 285
  4. Riley Herbst - 281
  5. Josh Berry - 276
  6. Justin Allgaier – 267
  7. Sammy Smith* - 254
  8. Cole Custer - 246
  9. Daniel Hemric - 233
  10. Sheldon Creed - 229
  11. Sam Mayer - 221
  12. Parker Kligerman - 208
  13. Brandon Jones - 199
  14. Ryan Sieg - 194
  15. Jeb Burton - 172
  16. Brett Moffitt - 169
  17. Parker Retzlaff - 149
  18. Anthony Alfredo - 143
  19. Kaz Grala - 129
  20. Jeremy Clements - 120
  21. Kyle Sieg - 108
  22. Joe Graf Jr. - 105
  23. Ryan Truex - 98
  24. Ryan Ellis - 95
  25. Josh Williams - 93
  26. Alex Labbe – 87
  27. Jeffrey Earnhardt - 83
  28. Brennan Poole - 67
  29. Kyle Weatherman - 63
  30. Blaine Perkins - 61
  31. Derek Kraus - 57
  32. Gray Gaulding - 57
  33. Patrick Emerling - 53
  34. Connor Mosack - 51
  35. Joey Gase - 50
  36. Leland Honeyman Jr. - 34
  37. Myatt Snider - 33
  38. Stefan Parsons - 29
  39. Miguel Paludo - 24
  40. Parker Chase - 21
  41. David Starr - 17
  42. Josh Bilicki - 15
  43. Garrett Smithley - 14
  44. Jade Buford - 12
  45. Brad Perez - 8
  46. Sage Karam - 8
  47. Jesse Iwuji - 7
  48. CJ McLaughlin - 7
  49. Dawson Cram - 2
  50. Preston Pardus - 1

NASCAR Xfinity Dash 4 Cash winners so far in the 2023 season

NASCAR Dash 4 Cash is a midseason stretch of races in the Xfinity Series where full-time drivers of the series can claim a $100,000 cash bonus for each race. Finishing ahead of the four drivers who qualified for the event, a driver can claim the prize money.

Midway into the four-race stretch, Justin Allgaier and John Hunter Nemechek each pocketed $100,000 from the program. Allgaier was the highest finisher in Richmond, while Nemechek secured the win in Martinsville to grab the reward.

NASCAR Xfinity SeriesCall811.com Before You Dig. 250

At the NASCAR Xfinity race at Talladega Superspeedway, J.H. Nemechek, Sammy Smith, Cole Custer, and Josh Berry will contest for the Dash 4 Cash prize money.

After the race in Dega, drivers will get a final chance to cash in at the Dover Motor Speedway on April 29.

