NASCAR Xfinity Series: Preston Pardus announces COTA return to the sport

Preston Pardus announced on March 2 that he will return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2023. He’ll drive the No. 50 for Pardus Racing at Circuit of the Americas.

Additional races for Pardus and the No. 50 were not mentioned in the tweet, although Pardus has previously raced at most of the road circuits on the Xfinity season. Pardus made his debut with his family-owned team in 2019 and has since raced for DGM Racing.

Preston Pardus @PrestonPardus



My season debut will be at CoTA at the end of month driving the Garage Oil machine for Pardus Racing. #garageoil



Excited to say I'm back in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season! My season debut will be at CoTA at the end of month driving the Garage Oil machine for Pardus Racing.

He has three top-ten finishes in 19 appearances, with a best of seventh at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL in 2021. Preston Pardus returns to the Circuit of the Americas for the second time as part of NASCAR's Xfinity Series. In his final three races of 2021, Pardus, 26, produced some of the most memorable moments of his limited Xfinity career.

Pardus battled his way to 14th position in his NASCAR debut at Austin in 2021. In 14 Xfinity starts, it was one of eight excellent lead-lap efforts. This time around, the 21-turn layout will have a unique feel.

Turns 14 through 16 have been repaved after ground-penetrating radar and laser mapping technology discovered areas in need of repair. To strengthen the portions in the second and 10th bends, concrete pads were constructed.

The Circuit of the Americas, according to Pardus, immediately grabs the racers' attention with an 11% ascent when they take the green flag and accelerate towards Turn One.

Garage Oil - American Badass Whiskey made its Circuit of the Americas debut as a sponsor on the No. 91 Chevrolet in 2022. Garage Oil will sponsor Preston Pardus this year.

Max Gutierrez returns to NASCAR racing this weekend for the first time since being wounded in a serious crash in January that also killed his younger brother.

Gutierrez, 20, was set to race in the 2023 Truck Series opening at Daytona, but it was canceled after he and his younger brother, Federico, were injured in a traffic accident on Jan. 29 near Valle de Bravo, a vacation region of approximately 60 miles west of Mexico City. Federico, the 17-year-old driver, died at the spot, while Max was injured and treated at a hospital in Mexico City.

Following several weeks of mourning, Max Gutiérrez has chosen to resume his NASCAR career and will drive the No. 22 Ford for AM Racing in Friday night's Truck race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Max will make his fifth appearance in the series. Last season, he made four starts and finished seventh at Nashville Superspeedway.

“Racing is the best medicine for me and Fico was one of the first to congratulate me after our success at Nashville, I will cherish that moment forever." Gutierrez said.

