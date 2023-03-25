NASCAR Xfinity Series: Starting lineup for the COTA 2023 race explored

After an action-packed RAPTOR King of Tough 250, the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series arrived at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. Fans are eagerly awaiting the start of yet another exciting Xfinity race this Saturday (March 25). The Pit Boss 250 will be live on FS1 and PRN at 5:00 pm ET.

The sixth race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season will be contested on a 3.426-mile permanent asphalt road course. The 38 drivers will compete over 46 laps in the race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for the Pit Boss 250 on his official Twitter account.

In Friday’s Xfinity qualifying race (March 24), the defending champion of the event, AJ Allmendinger, who competes part-time in NASCAR’s second-tier series, won his first pole of the season at a speed of 92.173 mph.

It was the eighth pole of his Xfinity Series career. Sammy Smith will share the front row with him after turning a lap of 91.827 mph.

will lead the field to green on Saturday. AJ Allmendinger doing AJ Allmendinger things. @AJDinger will lead the field to green on Saturday. AJ Allmendinger doing AJ Allmendinger things.@AJDinger will lead the field to green on Saturday. https://t.co/8QWHfysyRt

They will be followed by Ty Gibbs, Sheldon Creed, and Parker Kligerman in the top five. John Hunter Nemechek, Riley Herbst, Justin Allgaier, William Byron, and Cole Custer completed the top 10.

2023 NASCAR Pit Boss 250 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 38-car grid at the Circuit of the Americas:

#10 - A. J. Allmendinger (i) #18 - Sammy Smith (R) #19 - Ty Gibbs (i) #2 - Sheldon Creed #48 - Parker Kligerman #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #98 - Riley Herbst #7 - Justin Allgaier #17 - William Byron (i) #00 - Cole Custer #11 - Daniel Hemric #21 - Austin Hill #08 - Aric Almirola (i) #1 - Sam Mayer #8 - Josh Berry #44 - Sage Karam #07 - Carson Hocevar (i) #88 - Miguel Paludo #50 - Preston Pardus #26 - Kaz Grala #27 - Jeb Burton #24 - Connor Mosack (R) #92 - Alex Labbé #91 - Josh Bilicki #51 - Jeremy Clements #9 - Brandon Jones #16 - Chandler Smith (R) #25 - Brett Moffitt #78 - Anthony Alfredo #53 - Brad Perez #39 - Ryan Sieg #43 - Ryan Ellis #02 - Kyle Weatherman #31 - Parker Retzlaff (R) #38 - Joe Graf Jr. #45 - Jeffrey Earnhardt #6 - Brennan Poole #28 - Kyle Sieg

Catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at the Circuit of the Americas for Pit Boss 250 on Saturday. The race will be telecast on FS1 and PRN.

