NASCAR Xfinity Series: Starting lineup for the COTA 2023 race explored

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 25, 2023 14:23 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss 250 - Practice
After an action-packed RAPTOR King of Tough 250, the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series arrived at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. Fans are eagerly awaiting the start of yet another exciting Xfinity race this Saturday (March 25). The Pit Boss 250 will be live on FS1 and PRN at 5:00 pm ET.

The sixth race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season will be contested on a 3.426-mile permanent asphalt road course. The 38 drivers will compete over 46 laps in the race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for the Pit Boss 250 on his official Twitter account.

Xfinity starting lineup for Saturday: https://t.co/vNWRRVBra1

In Friday’s Xfinity qualifying race (March 24), the defending champion of the event, AJ Allmendinger, who competes part-time in NASCAR’s second-tier series, won his first pole of the season at a speed of 92.173 mph.

It was the eighth pole of his Xfinity Series career. Sammy Smith will share the front row with him after turning a lap of 91.827 mph.

AJ Allmendinger doing AJ Allmendinger things.@AJDinger will lead the field to green on Saturday. https://t.co/8QWHfysyRt

They will be followed by Ty Gibbs, Sheldon Creed, and Parker Kligerman in the top five. John Hunter Nemechek, Riley Herbst, Justin Allgaier, William Byron, and Cole Custer completed the top 10.

2023 NASCAR Pit Boss 250 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 38-car grid at the Circuit of the Americas:

  1. #10 - A. J. Allmendinger (i)
  2. #18 - Sammy Smith (R)
  3. #19 - Ty Gibbs (i)
  4. #2 - Sheldon Creed
  5. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  6. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  7. #98 - Riley Herbst
  8. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  9. #17 - William Byron (i)
  10. #00 - Cole Custer
  11. #11 - Daniel Hemric
  12. #21 - Austin Hill
  13. #08 - Aric Almirola (i)
  14. #1 - Sam Mayer
  15. #8 - Josh Berry
  16. #44 - Sage Karam
  17. #07 - Carson Hocevar (i)
  18. #88 - Miguel Paludo
  19. #50 - Preston Pardus
  20. #26 - Kaz Grala
  21. #27 - Jeb Burton
  22. #24 - Connor Mosack (R)
  23. #92 - Alex Labbé
  24. #91 - Josh Bilicki
  25. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  26. #9 - Brandon Jones
  27. #16 - Chandler Smith (R)
  28. #25 - Brett Moffitt
  29. #78 - Anthony Alfredo
  30. #53 - Brad Perez
  31. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  32. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  33. #02 - Kyle Weatherman
  34. #31 - Parker Retzlaff (R)
  35. #38 - Joe Graf Jr.
  36. #45 - Jeffrey Earnhardt
  37. #6 - Brennan Poole
  38. #28 - Kyle Sieg

Catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at the Circuit of the Americas for Pit Boss 250 on Saturday. The race will be telecast on FS1 and PRN.

