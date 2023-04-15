NASCAR Xfinity Series: Starting lineup for Martinsville Speedway released, Cole Custer takes pole

After a week-long break, the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series returns at the Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia. Fans are eagerly awaiting the start of yet another exciting Xfinity race this Saturday (April 15). The Call811.Com Before You Dig. 250 will be live on FS1 and MRN at 7:30 pm ET.

The eighth race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season will be contested on a 0.526-mile paperclip-shaped short track. The 38 drivers will compete over 250 laps in the race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for Call811.Com Before You Dig. 250 on his official Twitter account.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Xfinity lineup for Saturday night at Martinsville: Xfinity lineup for Saturday night at Martinsville: https://t.co/kNOBmCvL5y

In Friday’s Xfinity qualifying race (April 14), Stewart-Haas Racing driver Cole Custer won his second pole of the season at a speed of 94.411 mph. It was also the 14th pole of his NASCAR Xfinity Series career. John Hunter Nemechek will share the front row with him after turning a lap of 94.331 mph.

Cole Custer @ColeCuster 🏻🕰️ 2 pole flags on the year, looking to add a clock tomorrow🏻🕰️ 2 pole flags on the year, looking to add a clock tomorrow👌🏻🕰️ https://t.co/FBCzFjqwuB

They will be followed by Sheldon Creed, Parker Retzlaff, and Sam Mayer rounding out the top five. Josh Berry, Sammy Smith, Justin Allgaier, Riley Herbst, and Brandon Jones complete the top 10.

2023 NASCAR Call811.Com Before You Dig. 250 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 38-car grid at the Martinsville Speedway:

#00 - Cole Custer #20 - John Hunter Nemechek #2 - Sheldon Creed #31 - Parker Retzlaff #1 - Sam Mayer #8 - Josh Berry #18 - Sammy Smith #7 - Justin Allgaier #98 - Riley Herbst #9 - Brandon Jones #16 - Chandler Smith #10 - Derek Kraus #11 - Daniel Hemric #19 - Ryan Truex #21 - Austin Hill #25 - Brett Moffitt #39 - Ryan Sieg #24 - Connor Mosack #26 - Kaz Grala #92 - Josh Williams #48 - Parker Kligerman #51 - Jeremy Clements #02 - Blaine Perkins #91 - Alex Labbe #44 - Jeffrey Earnhardt #53 - Matt Mills #96 - Kyle Weatherman #28 - Kyle Sieg #07 - Dawson Cram #45 - Leland Honeyman #27 - Jeb Burton #6 - Brennan Poole #74 - Kaden Honeycutt #38 - Joe Graf, Jr. #43 - Ryan Ellis #35 - Patrick Emerling #08 - Gray Gaulding #78 - Anthony Alfredo

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Martinsville Speedway for Call811.Com Before You Dig. 250 on Saturday on FS1 and MRN.

