NASCAR Xfinity Series: Starting lineup for Martinsville Speedway released, Cole Custer takes pole

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 15, 2023 16:04 IST
NASCAR Xfinity SeriesCall811.com Before You Dig. 250 - Qualifying
After a week-long break, the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series returns at the Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia. Fans are eagerly awaiting the start of yet another exciting Xfinity race this Saturday (April 15). The Call811.Com Before You Dig. 250 will be live on FS1 and MRN at 7:30 pm ET.

The eighth race of the 2023 Xfinity Series season will be contested on a 0.526-mile paperclip-shaped short track. The 38 drivers will compete over 250 laps in the race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for Call811.Com Before You Dig. 250 on his official Twitter account.

Xfinity lineup for Saturday night at Martinsville: https://t.co/kNOBmCvL5y

In Friday’s Xfinity qualifying race (April 14), Stewart-Haas Racing driver Cole Custer won his second pole of the season at a speed of 94.411 mph. It was also the 14th pole of his NASCAR Xfinity Series career. John Hunter Nemechek will share the front row with him after turning a lap of 94.331 mph.

2 pole flags on the year, looking to add a clock tomorrow👌🏻🕰️ https://t.co/FBCzFjqwuB

They will be followed by Sheldon Creed, Parker Retzlaff, and Sam Mayer rounding out the top five. Josh Berry, Sammy Smith, Justin Allgaier, Riley Herbst, and Brandon Jones complete the top 10.

2023 NASCAR Call811.Com Before You Dig. 250 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 38-car grid at the Martinsville Speedway:

  1. #00 - Cole Custer
  2. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek
  3. #2 - Sheldon Creed
  4. #31 - Parker Retzlaff
  5. #1 - Sam Mayer
  6. #8 - Josh Berry
  7. #18 - Sammy Smith
  8. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  9. #98 - Riley Herbst
  10. #9 - Brandon Jones
  11. #16 - Chandler Smith
  12. #10 - Derek Kraus
  13. #11 - Daniel Hemric
  14. #19 - Ryan Truex
  15. #21 - Austin Hill
  16. #25 - Brett Moffitt
  17. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  18. #24 - Connor Mosack
  19. #26 - Kaz Grala
  20. #92 - Josh Williams
  21. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  22. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  23. #02 - Blaine Perkins
  24. #91 - Alex Labbe
  25. #44 - Jeffrey Earnhardt
  26. #53 - Matt Mills
  27. #96 - Kyle Weatherman
  28. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  29. #07 - Dawson Cram
  30. #45 - Leland Honeyman
  31. #27 - Jeb Burton
  32. #6 - Brennan Poole
  33. #74 - Kaden Honeycutt
  34. #38 - Joe Graf, Jr.
  35. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  36. #35 - Patrick Emerling
  37. #08 - Gray Gaulding
  38. #78 - Anthony Alfredo

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at the Martinsville Speedway for Call811.Com Before You Dig. 250 on Saturday on FS1 and MRN.

