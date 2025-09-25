NASCAR YouTuber drops 2-word verdict on the playoff system being possibly traded for Winston Cup-like format

YouTuber Landon Huffman recently reacted to the possibility of NASCAR going back to the Winston Cup style of determining the Cup Series champion. Major modifications are being considered for NASCAR's playoffs, which are at present an elimination format over ten races with 16 drivers starting the competition.
Since the introduction of the "Chase" format in 2004 to revitalize fan interest at the end of the regular season, the playoff system has undergone several changes. The 2014 changes gave rise to the current elimination rounds with a four-driver championship finale. Nevertheless, the displeasure with the regime has escalated, particularly concerning the sort of champion determined by a single final race, with some proponents of the idea that the best overall driver for the season is not always the one getting the least rewarded.
Throughout various meetings and conversations during the 2025 season, a few top executives from the NASCAR and some of the organization's key stakeholders were greatly involved in discussions about completely getting rid of the playoffs and bringing back the old full-season points format. This new system would make the driver who had the most consistent performance throughout the season the champion, thereby going back to the way things were before NASCAR changed its system in 2004. Adam Stern, a prominent figure in NASCAR journalism, pointed out a section from Jeff Gluck's article for The Athletic on X, writing:
"NASCAR is now seriously weighing the possibility of drastically overhauling the playoffs or doing away with them altogether...The mere chance of going back to a 36-race schedule determining the series champion...marks a dizzying turnaround."
To which racing YouTuber and a driver in the CARS Tour, Landon Huffman, reacted:
"ITS HAPPENING"
NASCAR leadership is approaching any changes cautiously, postponing formal announcements until after the 2025 season concludes to avoid impacting the current championship’s legitimacy.
Landon Huffman on changing landscape in NASCAR racing
Landon Huffman, a former NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver now competing full-time in the CARS Tour, recently shared an inspiring message about the changing landscape of NASCAR and motorsports in general. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) in April this year, the 29-year-old emphasized that age should not be a barrier to success in racing, encouraging aspiring drivers of all ages to keep pursuing their dreams.
Huffman pointed out that the notion that a driver must "make it" by their early 20s to have a viable racing career is outdated. He penned a post on X, writing:
"I’m 29 years old, and my entire time driving it’s been all about youth. It’s engraved in our heads that if you don’t 'make it' by your early 20s, then a career driving isn’t attainable I think that landscape is changing. Young drivers out there who may not have the $$, do not get discouraged."
He further added:
"Jack Sprague was a successful short track racer who made a career in the truck series from age 30-46. He won 25+ races in that span and 3 championships, If you can hang on and continue racing until you can find some financial support, you can make it at any age! That’s motivation for me, I hope it is for you all too."
Huffman’s message is a response to the youth-centric culture often perceived in motorsports, where young drivers usually receive most attention and opportunities. He urges young racers who may lack financial backing or early breakthrough results not to be discouraged.
