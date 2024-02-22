Natalie Decker discloses how $41,000,000,000 social media platform is turning into “therapy” for her after initially being "scared” of it

Part-time Xfinity Series driver Natalie Decker revealed on X (formerly Twitter) how the social media platform has started turning into therapy for her.

Decker revealed that she was earlier afraid of using the platform because of the "negativity" that is spread. However, she said it had now turned into therapy for her, adding that she would be using it a lot more.

"I have been scared to be on this app for a long time because it’s a very negative place… BUT this app has slowly become therapy for me… So be prepared to be sick of me on here."

Natalie Decker has had an X account for a long time but recently started posting there more often. She has also made her presence felt on Instagram with over 190k followers in addition to a Facebook profile and a YouTube channel, where she often uploads vlogs.

Decker is currently a part-time racer for Emerling-Gase Motorsports, driving the #54 Ford in the Xfinity Series as well as in the ARCA Menards Series. She made her Xfinity Series debut back in 2021 with RSS Racing.

Natalie Decker shares her experience of racing after a tough time

Decker finished in 18th place in the season-opening United Rentals 300 on the Daytona International Speedway. Despite not finishing in the top fifteen, she became the third female driver in the history of the Xfinity Series to lead a race.

Speaking to Toby Christie after the end of the 300-mile race, she shared insights into her career so far. Revealing that she returned to the racing track after three years, Decker said one should never give up on their dreams.

"When things are going wrong and you want to give up, don't give up because the last three years were really hard on me and tonight was the turnaround."

"I just want to say to anyone who's listening, if you feel like giving up, don't because it took me three years to get back to the racetrack and I am so happy to be here."

Decker said that for the most part, going to the racetrack hasn't been pleasant for her. However, after finishing in 18th place in the race and with the support she had from the team and the sponsors, she added that it made the situation much better.

"But 90% of going to the racetrack sucked and felt like absolute sh*t. So, to feel this good coming into a sketchy situation where it could rain and we might not make the race, having the energy of the sponsors and team that believe in me, I already felt a 100 times better," she said.

With nineteen points in her bag, Natalie Decker now stands in 23rd place in the standings, 40 points behind the leader of the pack Austin Hill.