"NBC said nope" ; "F***ing stupid" - NASCAR fans react to CW Network's early arrival

In the past few years, NASCAR has embraced the idea of embracing change, be it in terms of the car, the schedule, the broadcasting, change is what the sport wants in order to grow. However, this enthusiasm towards change is something that a considerable part of the fanbase don't really appreciate.

This was once again the case when it was announced that NASCAR would be switching to CW Network sooner than it was scheduled to. Last season, it was announced that the broadcasting duties of the Xfinity Series would be handed to CW Network from 2025 until 2031 for a reported $115 million a year.

But recently, NASCAR announced that the switch to CW would take place within this season only. The final 8 races of the Xfinity Series season will be broadcasted on the CW Network.

This wasn't something that sat well with a few NASCAR fans, who chimed in with their reactions on the announcement, expressing their disapproval.

"That’s f**king stupid," one fan wrote.

Another fan called the situation "sad".

"Now thats sad. NBC said nope! Lol," the fan commented.

One fan even went on to compare this to the Cup Series broadcasting decision of involving Amazon Prime.

"Almost as big a mistake as amazon prime broadcasting cup races," the fan wrote.

Here are some more fan reactions":

"I guess we won’t be watching those races," another fan wrote.

"Lowest quality network on television What a terrible decision," one fan claimed.

"This will not end well. FOX's Cup coverage is so much better than NBC's. Can't imagine this won't turn out the same for Xfinity. Have some mercy on the fan base," another fan wrote.

NASCAR vice-president on CW Network collaboration

While some NASCAR fans aren't happy with the CW Network coming in earlier than it was scheduled to, the decision makers in the sport were pretty excited with this decision.

NASCAR's Senior Vice President of Media and Productions, Brian Herbst, claimed they have "incredible media partners" who can collaborate at a high level to showcase the excitement of the sport.

"We’re looking forward to having The CW get a head start as the home of the NASCAR Xfinity Series with the help of NBC Sports and continuing to deliver our fans thrilling on-track action," Herbst added.

But when one factors in NASCAR's total commitment to the CW Network for the Xfinity Series along with the four-headed broadcasting team of FOX, NBC, Amazon Prime, and TNT Sports for the Cup Series, it's clear that the governing body is trying to take its product to the next level in terms of the production and in terms of distribution.

And in many ways, it is the right thing to do in the current media landscape. It may not be something that attracts universal approval, with some reacting sourly as they did with the recent CW announcement.

But most fans and certainly the stakeholders in the sport would be hoping that despite the minor disapproval, these decisions end up benefitting the sport and everybody involved with it in the long run.