“Neither one are my team”: Joey Logano gives blunt answer when asked about his Super Bowl LIX picks

Joey Logano weighed in on Super Bowl LIX. While the NFL team Logano roots for isn't competing in the championship game, the Team Penske driver picked the Philadelphia Eagles to beat the Kansas City Chiefs.

Logano is a 34-year-old NASCAR Cup Series driver from Middletown, Connecticut. As a Connecticut native, the driver roots for the New England Patriots, but the team didn't qualify for the AFC playoffs after posting a 4-13 record.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, Team Penske shared Joey Logano and Josef Newgarden's predictions for Super Bowl LIX. Logano went for the Eagles because he believes they are the underdogs heading into the big game.

"I don't have a prediction... I'm rooting for the Eagles on this one. Neither one [is] really my team, to be real. But I like the way the Eagles got there. [...] I kind of feel like they have like an underdog feel... I like that," Logano said.

On the other hand, Team Penske IndyCar driver Josef Newgarden picked the Chiefs to win the championship game. He believes the Chiefs will score a three-peat, an unprecedented feat in the Super Bowl era.

But in the end, Logano admitted neither of them knows a lot about the NFL, saying:

"Either way, we don't know much about the NFL... so it doesn't really matter."

Joey Logano and Josef Newgarden are at the Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans to promote their respective sports. Fox, the official broadcaster of the Super Bowl, released commercials for NASCAR and IndyCar featuring the two Team Penske drivers.

Logano is the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion who won his third title at Phoenix Raceway last November 2024. Meanwhile, Newgarden is the back-to-back winner of the Indy 500 driving the No. 2 Chevrolet-powered racecar.

Joey Logano shares moment with seven-time NFL champ Tom Brady at Super Bowl LIX

Joey Logano took to X to share a picture with NFL legend Tom Brady at the Super Bowl LIX in NOLA. He accompanied the post with a goat emoji suggesting Brady is the GOAT (greatest of all time).

The three-time NASCAR champ wrote:

"Game day chat w/ @TomBrady 🐐."

Tom Brady won the Super Bowl seven times in his 23-year career, six of which were secured with the New England Patriots, Logano's NFL team. His seventh title was won against the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021 playing quarterback for Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady retired after the 2022 season and later joined the Fox broadcasting team as an NFL analyst.

Joey Logano, meanwhile, won his Cup Series championships in 2018, 2022, and 2024 driving the No. 22 Ford Mustang for Team Penske. He is the 10th driver in NASCAR history to achieve the feat.

Joey Logano won his third NASCAR Cup Series championship at Phoenix Raceway in 2024 - Source: Imagn

The Team Penske crew enters the 2025 season as a three-time defending champion, and Ryan Blaney, who won his first title in 2023. They will officially commence the season in the Daytona 500 on February 16.

