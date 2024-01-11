Netflix's "Full Speed" is set to start streaming from January 30th, unleashing the thrilling world of NASCAR in a high-octane docuseries. Get ready for an adrenaline-pumping ride as the green flag drops, promising an immersive experience for all the gearheads out there.

Forget pit stops, this show is all about going fast. "Full Speed" takes you deep into the lives of drivers such as Joey Logano, Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin. You'll get up close with their wins, tough losses and see the strong determination that keeps them chasing that checkered flag.

Full Speed isn't just tire smoke and checkered flags; it's human drama, a backstage pass to the NASCAR family.

The team behind this high-octane spectacle? The same folks who brought you the Emmy-nominated "Drive to Survive," which turned Formula One into a global phenomenon. So, if you crave speed, captivating characters and edge-of-the-seat drama, then Full Speed is your next must-watch.

Netflix and Nascar

Netflix and NASCAR haven't officially raced onto screens together before, but pit stops on the road to "Full Speed" were intriguing. The F1-fueled "Drive to Survive" success likely revved Netflix's engine for NASCAR, while drivers such as Ryan Blaney appearing in the Netflix series may have warmed the tires.

NASCAR itself, zooming into digital content, welcomed the checkered flag for potential collaborations. Now, "Full Speed" roars onto the streaming platform, hoping to leave the starting line behind and create a whole new championship of entertainment.

