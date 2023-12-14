WATCH: Red Bull Racing show off their crazy skills after performing a 2.84 seconds pit stop in the dark

The F1 season might be over, but Red Bull Racing refuse to take their foot off the pedal as they continue to push the sport's boundaries.

The 2023 constructors' champions, Red Bull Racing, took their crew's status to new heights after the crew members completed a remarkable pit stop concept called the "Pitch Black Pit Stop."

As the name implies, the crew attempted a pit stop in complete darkness. After going through three blindfolded trial runs, the pit crew of 22 members completed the "Pitch Black Pit Stop," clocking a time of 2.84s after 10 attempts.

The astonishing feat highlights the dominant status the Austrian outfit currently enjoys in the F1 world. Previously, the team also held the record for the fastest pit stop ever, at 1.82s during the 2019 São Paulo GP. However, that record was broken by the McLaren crew, which completed a pit stop in 1.80s during the 2023 Qatar GP.

Additionally, Red Bull Racing also completed a similarly unconventional challenge back in 2019 when the crew members attempted a "zero gravity pit stop."

Red Bull sporting director reacts to the "Pitch Black Pit Stop"

Jonathan Wheatley, the team's sporting director, shared his thoughts on the team's ability after they completed the remarkable challenge. He said (via PlanetF1):

"The sense of sight, being able to see the car, your teammates and what you are doing are intrinsic to a successful stop, so having that taken away presented some serious hurdles."

“However, what soon became clear is how fluid the team are in their approach, communication, ability and cohesive spirit; that the task at hand was almost second nature," he added. "I’m certainly not saying that I would like to turn the lights out in a race, but being able to pull this off so succinctly, in the pitch black, shows what a well-oiled machine the crew is.”

Meanwhile, the chief mechanic, Lee Stevenson, echoed Wheatley's sentiments, while aiming a subtle dig at their competitors on the F1 grid, as he said (via The Independent):

"Some teams in the pit lane would love to do that [2.84 seconds] in a normal race – but to do it blindfolded. Incredible. Absolutely incredible."