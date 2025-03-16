“Never gets old”: Corey Day rejoices beating Kyle Larson in High Limit season opener

Corey Day has a close relationship with NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson, and the young racer beat his mentor at the season opener in High Limits Racing on Saturday. Ecstatic from his achievement and beating the 32-year-old, Day admitted that beating Larson never gets old, owing to his stature in the stock car racing scene.

The 19-year-old racer is Hendrick Motorsports' prodigy in the stock car racing sphere. Corey Day has made five race starts in the NASCAR Truck series and bagged the pole in his last outing with Spire Motorsports.

On the other hand, the young driver races in Kyle Larson's co-owned series, High Limits Racing. At the season opener at the Las Vegas dirt track, Day qualified fastest in Group A but recorded the only sub-15 second lap of all the qualifiers, a feat that even Larson was not able to achieve.

This trend continued into the race as the 19-year-old emerged as the winner, fending off Kyle Larson to the checkered flag. Happy with his result, Corey Day said (via Frontstretch Grassroots on YouTube):

"Yeah, it's cool. It's always cool, [it] never gets old. He's definitely the best in the world [at] this stuff, so to beat him just makes winning that much sweeter," Day said (0:03 onwards).

Meanwhile, Larson has also been full of praise for the budding racer over the past few months, with Day recently clinching his first ever pole position in NASCAR.

Kyle Larson gives his take on Corey Day's performance at the dirt track

Kyle Larson at the NASCAR: Cup Practice and Qualifying - Source: USA Today

While the Cup Series driver was beaten to the flag by a much younger driver, it was his own junior driver who dealt the blow. Moreover, the 32-year-old was not upset about the race result but gave a critical assessment of Day's performance on the dirt track, and said (via Frontstretch Grassroots)

"We'll see, he needs to do a lot better on this pavement stuff currently. But I mean it's nice to have him part of Hendrick Motorsports, and yeah he's still so green to stock car racing, so yeah hopefully he can get the hang of it here. But it was fun getting to battle with him every time in a sprint car race. I wish we could have been one spot better, but honestly, we both got lucky the 69K ran out of fuel," Larson said (0:09 onwards).

Kyle Larson, in his own right, has six wins in the High Limits Racing Series. His accolades in the Cup Series overshadow some drivers' achievements.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver has 29 wins and 21 poles in the premier class of stock car racing. Though his last win came in Charlotte last year, Larson is building up to his former results, as he has secured two top-three finishes during the 2025 season in the four races held so far.

