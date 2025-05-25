"Never really had the cars": Chase Briscoe makes major SHR admission regarding NASCAR extra curriculars

Joe Gibbs Racing's Chase Briscoe recently spoke about his excitement in running the Xfinity race at Charlotte. The #19 driver in the Cup Series took the wheel of the #19 car in NASCAR's second tier series and brought home a 23rd place result.

This was Briscoe's first Xfinity start since IRC in 2022, because of which, he was 'nervous' heading into the race. During a media availability session, Chase Briscoe claimed he hadn't run an Xfinity race since 2020 despite his two starts in 2021 at Charlotte and Daytona.

Having said that, Briscoe touched on how he wanted to race more in the Xfinity Series in the past. But he simply couldn't because of his previous organization.

"I would love to run more Xfinity stuff in the past, but SHR (Stewart-Haas Racing) never really had the cars to be able to do it, and JGR (Joe Gibbs Racing) obviously has the all-star car. Lance Crackers has been on our Cup car all year as an associate. They are based right here in Charlotte, so it is kind of one of those things that they wanted to be a part of being a primary, and they asked if I was willing to drive it, and I said yeah. I would love too," Briscoe described.

It's worth mentioning that Chase Briscoe is experiencing the best ever start to a Cup Series season in his career so far. After 12 races, he has four finishes inside the top 5, one more than his three top 5 finishes in a row with SHR in 2023 at this stage of the season.

Chase Briscoe reveals why the Coke 600 is a special race for NASCAR

So far in his Cup career, Chase Briscoe has had one top 5 finish in the Coke 600, a 20th placed finish, and a couple of finishes outside the top 20. But in his fifth Coca Cola 600, Chase Briscoe will start the race from pole.

The Coke 600 is one of NASCAR's crown jewels, one of its most revered and coveted races, and one which Briscoe finds unlike any other race on the calendar. He spoke about the patriotic paint schemes, the Memorial Day weekend, and the pre-race ceremony, all of which is unlike anywhere else.

"It really puts things in perspective. We all are carrying a solider on our car, so you get to meet the family prior to the race - it is just different than any other race, but it is also different because it is 100 more miles than any other race too," he mentioned.

Chase Briscoe claimed he feels 'special' racing in the Coke 600 because of the amount of significance attached to the race. And because of the 'pride' factor of winning the 600, he deemed the race 'a big deal.'

