Chase Briscoe unpacks why the Coca-Cola 600 is a 'big deal' for him

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe was featured on a media day availability ahead of the Coca-Cola 600 race scheduled for this Sunday. During the interaction, Briscoe opened up about the event being a "big deal" for him as he recalled his childhood memories of the 400-lap race.

The new replacement of the #19 Toyota Camry XSE has made four starts at the 1.5-mile oval track in his career. Notably, he secured a solid top-five finish during the 2022 event, where he finished in P4. Briscoe will mark his first start at Charlotte Motor Speedway with Joe Gibbs Racing this season.

During the interview, Chase Briscoe shared that he used to watch the longest NASCAR race as a kid and wanted to compete in it one day. Additionally, the JGR driver also stated that since the race honors the fallen soldiers with different liveries, it gives him a patriotic vibe. He explained:

"You have the patriotic paint schemes, Memorial Day weekend - but I feel like the prerace is unlike anywhere else we go. It really puts things in perspective. We all are carrying a solider on our car, so you get to meet the family prior to the race - it is just different than any other race, but it is also different because it is 100 more miles than any other race too." (via SpeedwayDigest.com)

"It is just special being here for this race and this weekend. There is a lot of significance with it. You add all that on top of it all being in all of backyards, and the pride of winning here - it is a big deal. So yeah, excited for this weekend and excited to be a part of it," Chase Briscoe concluded.

The #19 Toyota Camry XSE driver will drive the red and blue color combination car featuring the American flag. The JGR team will honor Alan W. Shaw at the crown jewel event. Shaw served the United States of America in Iraq. He was a proud member of B Company, 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division.

The Coca-Cola 600 is scheduled for May 25, 2025, at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Fans can catch the 400-lap/600-mile race live on Amazon Prime, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Chase Briscoe opened up about why May feels different for him as an Indiana native

Earlier this month, NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe mentioned why the month of May hits differently as an Indiana native. Briscoe shared an Instagram story featuring an upcoming racing event, the Indy 500.

The event is scheduled for Sunday, May 25, 2025, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. This year's race marks the 109th start at the prestigious track, and Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson will also compete in the event. Also, the event falls on the same day as the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 race.

The event has been marked as the most important race of the IndyCar Series. Reflecting on the hype, Chase Briscoe uploaded a story on how he feels in May and wrote:

"When you're from Indiana the month of May is a little different than others. @indianapolismotorspeedway"

Chase Briscoe ranks 12th in the Cup Series points table with 278 points to his credit. He has secured five top-ten and four top-five finishes with a pole position at the Daytona 500 in 12 starts this season.

