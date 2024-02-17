Nick Sanchez wins the NASCAR Truck Series opener at Daytona

Nick Sanchez has won the chaotic NASCAR Truck Series season-opening race, the Fresh From Florida 250 in Daytona. The first race of the season, which was at the iconic Daytona International Speedway, proved to be yet another chaotic affair on the track.

Nick Sanchez, driving in his second season with Rev Racing, started from sixth position. The 22-year-old, who finished sixth in the Truck standings last campaign, raced to victory lane to secure his first win in the Series.

Just six laps into the race, Christian Eckes made contact with Matt Crafton, triggering a massive 13-truck accident that brought out the first caution of the day. The chaos continued with Lawless Alan prompting the second caution, further intensifying the battle among drivers.

Amidst the chaos, Johnny Sauter emerged victorious in the first stage of the race, showcasing his prowess on the challenging Daytona track. Tyler Ankrum later secured the win in the second stage, further highlighting the competitive nature of the field.

As the race progressed into the third and final stage, Bret Holmes spun from the lead, resulting in a flurry of pit stops among competitors. With only five laps remaining, Ankrum's loose car made contact with others, abruptly ending the day for Chase Purdy and setting the stage for Nick Sanchez's dramatic victory.

Taylor Gray, who was battling for second position, flipped after making contact with Daniel Dye. 12 more trucks were involved in the last lap crash. Rajah Caruh finished second ahead of Corey Heim. Spencer Boyt and Bret Homles round out the top 5.

Full results of NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fresh From Florida 250 ft. Nick Sanchez

1. Nick Sanchez (#2)

2. Rajah Caruth (#71) +0.086

3. Corey Heim (#11) +1.587

4. Spencer Boyd (#76)

5. Bret Holmes (#32)

6. Stefan Parsons (#75)

7. Timmy Hill (#56)

8. Matt Crafton (#88)

9. Bryan Dauzat (#28)

10. Taylor Gray (#17)

11. Jack Wood (#91)

12. Ty Majeski (#98)

13. Corey LaJoie (#7)

14. Daniel Dye (#43)

15. Tanner Gray (#15)

16. Christian Eckes (#19)

17. Bayley Currey (#41)

18. Grant Enfinger (#9)

19. Stewart Friesen (#52)

20. Cory Roper (#04)

21. Codie Rohrbaugh (#97)

22. Dean Thompson (#5)

23. Jason White (#22)

24. Tyler Ankrum (#18)

25. Mason Massey (#02)

26. Matt Mills (#42)

27. Toni Breidinger (#1)

28. Chase Purdy (#77)

29. Johnny Sauter (#45)

30. Ben Rhodes (#99)

31. Keith McGee (#27)

32. Lawless Alan (#33)

33. Layne Riggs (#38)

34. Jack Garcia (#13)

35. Ty Dillon (#25)

36. Thad Moffitt (#46)