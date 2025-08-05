Niece Motorsports abruptly part ways with Kaden Honeycutt, names replacement NASCAR driver for remainder of season

NASCAR Truck Series driver Kaden Honeycutt has parted ways with Niece Motorsports and signed a deal to race with another team and OEM for the 2026 season. The news came Monday morning, with only two races to go till the playoffs kick off at Darlington Raceway.Per reports, Xfinity Series driver Connor Zilisch will pilot Honeycutt’s No. 45 truck at Watkins Glen this coming Friday, August 8. Starting at Richmond the following week, Bayley Currey will fill the seat. Notably, Currey has been driving the #44 part-time for Niece Motorsports and has bagged one top-five in nine starts this season.Hopping on X (formerly known as Twitter), Niece Motorsports wrote,“Niece Motorsports has released Kaden Honeycutt from his driving duties for the organization, effective immediately. Connor Zilisch will pilot the No. 45 DQS Solutions &amp; Staffing Chevrolet Silverado at Watkins Glen. Bayley Currey will serve as the driver for the remainder of the season beginning at Richmond. Phil Gould will remain as the crew chief, with no other personnel changes on the team.”This has been Kaden Honeycutt’s first season of running a full-time Truck Series schedule. The Willow Park, Texas, native has picked up nine top-10s and a pair of top-fives so far. Currently, he sits sixth in the driver standings with 520 points to his name.Honeycutt’s plans for the remainder of the season, and beyond, are yet to be released. He will need to be in a truck for this coming weekend’s race at Watkins Glen if he wants to take part in the 2025 playoffs. As per the latest rules, NASCAR requires all drivers to show up for every single regular-season race to be playoff-eligible.Kaden Honeycutt opens up about his abrupt release from Niece MotorsportsKaden Honeycutt is currently in a battle to make the playoffs. He sits 73 points above the provisional cut-line. Needless to say, nobody expected him to sever ties with his team this deep into the season.Shortly after Niece Motorsports released Kaden Honeycutt from duties, the driver took to X and shared a note. He wrote,&quot;I would like to thank Niece Motorsports, specifically Al Niece, Cody Efaw and Phil Gould, as well as Josh Morris with DQ and Jason Wilson with Precision Vehicle Logistics, for the opportunity to drive the No. 45 Chevrolet in 2025.”“My plan is to continue to contend for race wins and position myself to make the playoffs this season. I look forward to sharing my plans for the remainder of 2025 and beyond in the near future,” he added.A few days ago, fellow Truck Series driver Stewart Friesen vacated his seat at Halmar Friesen Racing, as he is recovering from a series of injuries suffered in a dirt modified crash. It remains to be seen if Kaden Honeycutt can take over the position.