"No one is calling this bum" - NASCAR fans respond to Corey LaJoie hinting at future after Spire departure

Corey LaJoie, who will not return to Spire Motorsports for the next season, is confident teams will give him a call for a seat. However, many fans did not agree with him.

After the regular-season finale at Darlington, the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet driver told Frontstretch that he’s going to get paid for his ninth-place finish in the race. He continued by saying that his phone would keep ringing “when people want me to drive their car.”

In response to Corey LaJoie’s statement, NASCAR fans had strong words for the Chevy driver on X (formerly Twitter), with one writing:

“No one is calling this bum”

“Lol, nice top 10, that’s what you should always be doing… and I feel bad for the guy that wants you in their car,” another fan wrote.

“Based on your performance thus year, Uber may be the only option you have,” said another.

“No one wants him at all. He’s f*cking garbage. He is delusional if he thinks people are gonna want him in the car,” a fourth user commented.

“This is all I’m going to say, if he is not driving a cup car next year. Interview will come back to haunt him,” a fifth user wrote.

Meanwhile, some fans also showed their support for the 32-year-old driver. One fan wrote:

“I can’t wait to see you [where] you end up next year, your fans got your back Corey!”

“LaJoie shut them up and shut them out,” another wrote.

“Man, I like this guy. He hasn’t place well, but he’s such as kool guy and ton of talent. Hard not to root for. Go get em@CoreyLaJoie,” one fan commented said.

Corey LaJoie's performances in 2024

Spire Motorsports driver Corey LaJoie, who has been with the team since 2021, scored one top-5 and two top-10 finishes in this season so far. His best result was an impressive fourth-place finish at the season opener at Daytona where he started 29th.

Since then, the driver struggled to end up in the top 10 week after week until his recent ninth-place finish at the regular season ender at Darlington - a first on a non-drafting track. He recorded an average finishing position of 23.42 ahead of the playoffs, which is about five positions behind teammate Carson Hocevar in the No. 77 Chevrolet.

Corey LaJoie has yet to secure his first NASCAR Cup Series win with over 260 starts under his name.

He still has 10 more races in the postseason to prove his place in the sport, and the next one in Atlanta appears to have favored him in the past. Out of his four total top-5 finishes in the Cup Series, two were recorded on the Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2022 and 2023. Following up on a strong Darlington weekend could earn him a ticket to the 2025’s driver market.

The Chevy driver will return on the track at the Quaker State 400 Available At Walmart in Atlanta on September 8.

