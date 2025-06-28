"No one will try it again": Kyle Larson fans turn on NASCAR and HMS after he rules out doing the double again

For months, Kyle Larson fans had clung to the hope that their driver would make another daring attempt at the immensely challenging Memorial Day weekend 'Double.' But that dream of running the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day came crashing down this week, as Larson officially closed the door on trying the feat again.
Larson's first Double attempt in 2024 was marred by rain, after he completed the Indy 500, but couldn't complete a single lap in Charlotte. He went back this year, but both his races ended in wrecks as he was able to complete 337 of the 1100 possible miles.
"I feel like I've made it known that I wouldn't do the Double again. I get asked about it all the time. So no, I mean it's just logistically too tough... I have FOMO from running the Indy 500, but hopefully someday I can run that again. But I don't have any desire to do the Double again," Larson said while speaking ahead of today's Quaker State 400.
Despite months of prep, his 2025 return didn't go as planned. After qualifying mid-pack at Indy, Kyle Larson spun out on Lap 91 and crashed into the wall at Turn 2, ending his run 24th. He then flew straight to Charlotte Motor Speedway, where he started strong and even led laps. But another incident on Lap 246 turned his Double duty dreams into double heartbreak.
In the aftermath of the latest update, frustrated fans haven't held back, pointing fingers at NASCAR and Hendrick Motorsports for not doing more to help him succeed.
One fan on X summed up his sharp disappointment:
Others echoed the sentiment, feeling Larson was let down by the sport he helped carry, pointing to a missed opportunity for motorsports as a whole:
Some fans noticed a different change altogether, something off in Kyle Larson's demeanor since the failed double attempt in May:
However, few fans turned hopeful eyes towards new names like Team Penske's Ryan Blaney as the most suggested successor.
As for Larson, the door's shut for now.
Kyle Larson aims to rebound at EchoPark post 'Double' slump
Before his Indy-Charlotte weekend, Kyle Larson was on fire, with eight top-5s and three wins in the first 12 races of the 2025 NASCAR season. But since the Double, the numbers tell a different story. He's just one top-5 in his last five starts, and zero laps led across the past four races.
He heads to EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta this weekend, sitting 54 points behind teammate William Byron in the regular season standings. A win could help revive his bid for a second regular-season championship, but history isn't on his side, with no wins in 15 Atlanta starts. However, he does have three top-5s. Earlier this year in the Ambetter Health 400, he finished third, but even that pace feels distant now.
Larson was 0.258 seconds slower than Quaker State 400 pole-sitter Joey Logano in Friday qualifying and will begin the race in 11th position. Logano, already a two-time winner at the track, looks primed to defend again.
For Kyle Larson, Saturday night may not just be about chasing victory, but about shaking off the post-Double weight that's lingered too long.
