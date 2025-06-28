  • home icon
Is there a NASCAR race today? 2025 Quaker State 400 Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel for Cup Series

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 28, 2025 13:53 GMT
NASCAR Quaker State 400 available at Walmart (Source: Imagn)

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers are scheduled to be present at the EchoPark Speedway track on Saturday, June 28, as the action will continue at the 1.54-mile-long tri-oval track this weekend.

In Friday’s (June 27) NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Joey Logano won the pole and will lead the field to the green flag for the start of the 2025 Quaker State 400, scheduled to begin on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET. Ryan Blaney and Austin Cindric will start from the second row.

The weather forecast for Saturday at EchoPark Speedway predicts a partly cloudy day with afternoon showers and scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with a high temperature of 89 degrees and a 41% chance of rain at the start of the Quaker State 400.

Is there a NASCAR race today?

Race: Quaker State 400

Track: EchoPark Speedway

NASCAR 2025 Saturday schedule at EchoPark Speedway

Below is the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action of the Cup Series' 18th race of the season:

Saturday, June 28, 2025

Garage open

4 pm ET – 11:55 pm ET: Cup Series

Track Activity

7 p.m. ET: Quaker State 400 (260 laps & 400.4 miles)

Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series action in Hampton, Georgia, will be broadcast on TNT Sports. The radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

2025 Quaker State 400: Starting Order

Below is the starting order for the 2025 Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway:

  1. #22 - Joey Logano
  2. #21 - Josh Berry
  3. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  4. #2 - Austin Cindric
  5. #60 - Ryan Preece
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #41 - Cole Custer
  8. #38 - Zane Smith
  9. #48 - Alex Bowman
  10. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  11. #5 - Kyle Larson
  12. #3 - Austin Dillon
  13. #17 - Chris Buescher
  14. #10 - Ty Dillon
  15. #9 - Chase Elliott
  16. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  17. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  18. #24 - William Byron
  19. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  20. #35 - Riley Herbst
  21. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  22. #7 - Justin Haley
  23. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  24. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  25. #01 - Corey LaJoie
  26. #43 - Erik Jones
  27. #4 - Noah Gragson
  28. #20 - Christopher Bell
  29. #8 - Kyle Busch
  30. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  31. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  32. #71 - Michael McDowell
  33. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  34. #1 - Ross Chastain
  35. #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  36. #87 - Connor Zilisch
  37. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse
  38. #78 - BJ McLeod
  39. #51 - Cody Ware
  40. #66 - David Starr

Fans can watch all Cup Series teams and drivers at the EchoPark Speedway for Saturday’s Quaker State 400 live on TNT Sports.

