Is there a NASCAR race today? 2025 Quaker State 400 Schedule, Start Time & TV Channel for Cup Series

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers are scheduled to be present at the EchoPark Speedway track on Saturday, June 28, as the action will continue at the 1.54-mile-long tri-oval track this weekend.

Ad

In Friday’s (June 27) NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, Joey Logano won the pole and will lead the field to the green flag for the start of the 2025 Quaker State 400, scheduled to begin on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET. Ryan Blaney and Austin Cindric will start from the second row.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The weather forecast for Saturday at EchoPark Speedway predicts a partly cloudy day with afternoon showers and scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with a high temperature of 89 degrees and a 41% chance of rain at the start of the Quaker State 400.

Is there a NASCAR race today?

Race: Quaker State 400

Track: EchoPark Speedway

NASCAR 2025 Saturday schedule at EchoPark Speedway

Below is the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action of the Cup Series' 18th race of the season:

Ad

Saturday, June 28, 2025

Garage open

4 pm ET – 11:55 pm ET: Cup Series

Track Activity

7 p.m. ET: Quaker State 400 (260 laps & 400.4 miles)

Expand Tweet

Ad

Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series action in Hampton, Georgia, will be broadcast on TNT Sports. The radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

2025 Quaker State 400: Starting Order

Below is the starting order for the 2025 Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway:

#22 - Joey Logano #21 - Josh Berry #12 - Ryan Blaney #2 - Austin Cindric #60 - Ryan Preece #6 - Brad Keselowski #41 - Cole Custer #38 - Zane Smith #48 - Alex Bowman #19 - Chase Briscoe #5 - Kyle Larson #3 - Austin Dillon #17 - Chris Buescher #10 - Ty Dillon #9 - Chase Elliott #54 - Ty Gibbs #34 - Todd Gilliland #24 - William Byron #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #35 - Riley Herbst #16 - AJ Allmendinger #7 - Justin Haley #45 - Tyler Reddick #23 - Bubba Wallace #01 - Corey LaJoie #43 - Erik Jones #4 - Noah Gragson #20 - Christopher Bell #8 - Kyle Busch #77 - Carson Hocevar #99 - Daniel Suarez #71 - Michael McDowell #11 - Denny Hamlin #1 - Ross Chastain #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen #87 - Connor Zilisch #47 - Ricky Stenhouse #78 - BJ McLeod #51 - Cody Ware #66 - David Starr

Fans can watch all Cup Series teams and drivers at the EchoPark Speedway for Saturday’s Quaker State 400 live on TNT Sports.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.