NASCAR 2025 Quaker State 400: Weather forecast for the upcoming Cup Series race at EchoPark Speedway

The 2025 Quaker State 400 is officially back, and fans are in for a high-octane 18th stock-car racing weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at the EchoPark Speedway on Saturday, June 28. This year's edition at the 1.54-mile-long quad-oval track will mark the 56th Quaker State 400.
40 NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be in action for qualifying on Friday, June 27, before Saturday evening’s race. The main event will be spread over 260 laps in Hampton, Georgia, divided into three stages, totaling 400.5 miles.
Weather forecast for the 2025 Quaker State 400
Here’s the weather report for NASCAR’s two national series at EchoPark Speedway, as per The Daily Down Force:
Friday, June 27, 2025
NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: High 85°F, Low 76°F, Wind 3 to 2 mph, Cloudy, and 50% chance of rain.
NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 main event: High 85°F, Low 76°F, Wind 3 to 2 mph, Cloudy, and 50% chance of rain.
Saturday, June 28, 2025
Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart: High 84°F, Low 74°F, Wind 5 to 2 mph, Cloudy, and 30% chance of rain.
Full entry list for NASCAR’s 2025 Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart
The 2025 iteration of Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart is set to see a total of 40 Cup cars lined up on the grid. Here's a look at the list:
- #01 - Corey LaJoie (i)
- #1 - Ross Chastain
- #2 - Austin Cindric
- #3 - Austin Dillon
- #4 - Noah Gragson
- #5 - Kyle Larson
- #6 - Brad Keselowski
- #7 - Justin Haley
- #8 - Kyle Busch
- #9 - Chase Elliott
- #10 - Ty Dillon
- #11 - Denny Hamlin
- #12 - Ryan Blaney
- #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
- #17 - Chris Buescher
- #19 - Chase Briscoe
- #20 - Christopher Bell
- #21 - Josh Berry
- #22 - Joey Logano
- #23 - Bubba Wallace
- #24 - William Byron
- #34 - Todd Gilliland
- #35 - Riley Herbst
- #38 - Zane Smith
- #41 - Cole Custer
- #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
- #43 - Erik Jones
- #45 - Tyler Reddick
- #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
- #48 - Alex Bowman
- #51 - Cody Ware
- #54 - Ty Gibbs
- #60 - Ryan Preece
- #66 - David Starr (i)
- #71 - Michael McDowell
- #77 - Carson Hocevar
- #78 - B. J. McLeod (i)
- #87 - Connor Zilisch (i)
- #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
- #99 - Daniel Suárez
