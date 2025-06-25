NASCAR 2025 Quaker State 400: Weather forecast for the upcoming Cup Series race at EchoPark Speedway

  • home icon
By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 25, 2025 19:52 GMT
NASCAR: Quaker State 400 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 Quaker State 400 is officially back, and fans are in for a high-octane 18th stock-car racing weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at the EchoPark Speedway on Saturday, June 28. This year's edition at the 1.54-mile-long quad-oval track will mark the 56th Quaker State 400.

40 NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be in action for qualifying on Friday, June 27, before Saturday evening’s race. The main event will be spread over 260 laps in Hampton, Georgia, divided into three stages, totaling 400.5 miles.

Weather forecast for the 2025 Quaker State 400

Here’s the weather report for NASCAR’s two national series at EchoPark Speedway, as per The Daily Down Force:

Friday, June 27, 2025

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: High 85°F, Low 76°F, Wind 3 to 2 mph, Cloudy, and 50% chance of rain.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 main event: High 85°F, Low 76°F, Wind 3 to 2 mph, Cloudy, and 50% chance of rain.

Saturday, June 28, 2025

Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart: High 84°F, Low 74°F, Wind 5 to 2 mph, Cloudy, and 30% chance of rain.

Full entry list for NASCAR’s 2025 Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart

The 2025 iteration of Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart is set to see a total of 40 Cup cars lined up on the grid. Here's a look at the list:

  1. #01 - Corey LaJoie (i)
  2. #1 - Ross Chastain
  3. #2 - Austin Cindric
  4. #3 - Austin Dillon
  5. #4 - Noah Gragson
  6. #5 - Kyle Larson
  7. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  8. #7 - Justin Haley
  9. #8 - Kyle Busch
  10. #9 - Chase Elliott
  11. #10 - Ty Dillon
  12. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  13. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  14. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  15. #17 - Chris Buescher
  16. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  17. #20 - Christopher Bell
  18. #21 - Josh Berry
  19. #22 - Joey Logano
  20. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  21. #24 - William Byron
  22. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  23. #35 - Riley Herbst
  24. #38 - Zane Smith
  25. #41 - Cole Custer
  26. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  27. #43 - Erik Jones
  28. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  29. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  30. #48 - Alex Bowman
  31. #51 - Cody Ware
  32. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  33. #60 - Ryan Preece
  34. #66 - David Starr (i)
  35. #71 - Michael McDowell
  36. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  37. #78 - B. J. McLeod (i)
  38. #87 - Connor Zilisch (i)
  39. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  40. #99 - Daniel Suárez
