Noah Gragson is back in NASCAR Cup Series with Stewart-Haas Racing. The NASCAR star was earlier suspended by Legacy Motor Club before mutually terminating the contract after he came under fire for liking a questionable meme online.

However, he will be hoping to put a controversial last year behind him and begin his new journey on a positive note with SHR.

Noah Gragson will replace Aric Almirola in the number 10 car next year. Drew Blickensderfer will be Gragson's crew chief. The team have not yet announced Gragson's sponsors for next season.

Expand Tweet

Gragson said in his announcement video:

“Racing is tough. It demands all of you. It promises you nothing. It can bring you up, beat you down, bring you joy and break your heart. Trust me, I know. I’ve been through the highest of highs, and lowest of lows in Racing and I understand its demands, its challenges, its beauty and heartbreak.”

He added:

“It’s a journey which has been humbling for me but I’ve been putting in the work and I’ve done a lot of reflecting. I’m ready to get back to how it all started."

The ex-Legacy Motor Club driver has fared in the NASCAR Cup Series 39 times in his career. Additionally, he has also raced in Xfinity and Truck Series, winning 13 times in the series.

Tony Stewart delighted to sign Noah Gragson at Stewart-Haas Racing

Stewart-Haas Racing co-owner Tony Stewart is excited to sign Noah Gragson. The 13-time Xfinity Series race winner impressed the NASCAR legend who explained why SHR needs a driver like Gragson.

Stewart said in the team's press release:

"Noah has performed at every level where he’s competed and has regularly been in championship contention. That’s the kind of driver we need at Stewart-Haas and that’s why Noah is a part of our team.”

Noah Gragson will kick-start his SHR stint on February 4 at the Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Coliseum.