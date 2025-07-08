Noah Gragson drops hilarious Todd Gilliland picture in his Chicago photo dump on IG

Noah Gragson shared a photo dump on Instagram of moments in the Chicago street race last weekend. One of the photos was of his Front Row Motorsports teammate, Todd Gilliland, riding a pickle.

Ad

The ride was from Gilliland's sponsor, Grillo's Pickles, a pickle company serving as the title sponsor for the #34 team in three races this year. Gilliand moved to the #34 car after Michael McDowell left for Spire Motorsports, allowing Gragson to join the team. They are also teammates with Zane Smith, who drives FRM's new third car.

The hilarious photo of Gilliland can be seen on the fifth slide of Noah Gragson's IG photo dump, which he accompanied with a caption that reads:

Ad

Trending

“Chicago 😮‍💨.”

Ad

The photo dump also includes POVs from his racecar and a private jet ride. On the ninth slide, Noah Gragson could be seen crossing a road with his two teammates, along with their respective wives.

During the Chicago race weekend, Gragson crashed in qualifying and started in 24th place. He eventually finished 30th in a chaotic race, which saw Todd Gilliland settle with a DNF after getting collected in a multi-car wreck on lap three.

Ad

With a 30th-place finish, the 26-year-old lost to former Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Ryan Preece in the second round of the In-Season Challenge. Preece, who now drives for RFK Racing, finished in seventh place to advance in the mid-season tournament and face Tyler Reddick in the third round.

Noah Gragson driving the #4 Ford on the streets of Chicago - Source: Imagn

The third round is happening at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday (July 13). Gragson only had one Cup Series start around the 1.99-mile Californian road course, where he finished 26th in the #10 SHR Ford last year.

Ad

“It's just fun”: Noah Gragson's former teammate Chase Briscoe on their first-round matchup at Atlanta

Noah Gragson's former Stewart-Haas Racing teammate, Chase Briscoe, shared his thoughts on what seemed to be a feud between them. Briscoe explained he is good friends with Gragson, and the online banter was just for fun.

For context, Gragson won the auction for Briscoe's gloves signed by Dale Earnhardt Jr. last week. The Las Vegas native wrote on X that he got the gloves used in a race where he beat his former teammate. He won their first-round matchup at EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta, which was one of the biggest upsets of the In-Season Challenge (Gragson is the 31st seed, while Briscoe is the 2nd seed)

Ad

In an episode of Rubbin' is Racing, Chase Briscoe cleared the air between him and Noah Gragson, saying:

“I mean, honestly, Noah (Gragson) is probably the one guy I talked to more than anybody else that's on the circuit. So, yeah, it was fun. I don't know, it just kind of started as we were joking around, and then it just kept escalating more and more and more. And I think some fans thought we were, like, legit mad at each other or going back and forth, but yeah, it's just fun.” [36:09]

Ad

Gragson and Briscoe were teammates at SHR for one season in 2024. Former team boss Tony Stewart left NASCAR last year for various reasons, including disapproval of the stock car racing series' direction.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.