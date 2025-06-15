Noah Gragson fears suffering from diarrhea during Mexico City NASCAR race as he warns others from drinking tap water

Noah Gragson posted an update about his health ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series' debut race in Mexico City. He shared a tongue in-cheek post on Instagram, writing that he might get diarrhea in his racecar, warning other drivers not to drink tap water.

Gragson, driver of the #4 Front Row Motorsports Ford, entered the inaugural Viva Mexico 250 sitting in the 31st spot in the points standings. He started at the back of the pack after opting for a backup car, which he worked on himself with the crew.

In an X post, NASCAR Insider John Newby shared the 26-year-old's social media update amid what's already a shaky season.

“-125 odds I 💩 (shit) myself today in the race. Don't drink the tap water,” Gragson wrote.

In another story posted on Instagram, Noah Gragson shared that he was taking anti-diarrhea medicine as a precaution.

Noah Gragson's IG story

Gragson is driving the #4 Ford for 100 laps of road course racing at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, the same track that hosts Formula 1's Mexico Grand Prix. It is the first points-paying race outside the US since 1958.

So far, Gragson has only scored 224 points to rank 31st in the points standings. He has amassed one top-five (Talladega Superspeedway) and three top-10s. He also has four DNFs, which came at EchoPark Speedway (formerly Atlanta), Las Vegas, Texas, and Nashville.

The Las Vegas native is one of two new drivers at FRM, along with Zane Smith. He previously spent a season in the #10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford before team owner Tony Stewart left the sport for good at the end of 2024.

“I'm excited to get down there”: Noah Gragson on racing in Mexico City

Noah Gragson expressed excitement about NASCAR's return to Mexico City. While the 26-year-old didn't know what to expect, he looked forward to racing at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez and connecting with new fans.

The #4 Front Row Motorsports Ford driver said (via Speedway Digest):

“I'm not sure what to expect in Mexico, but I'm excited to get down there.”

“It's a big event for our sport and a great chance to connect with new fans, so it's cool to be part of it. We've had speed every week. It just feels like luck hasn't gone our way. Hopefully, that turns around this weekend,” he added.

Noah Gragson driving the #4 Ford Mustang at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez - Source: Getty

The Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez is a 2.42-mile road course situated in Mexico City. It has an elevation of over 7,300 feet, thinning out the air. As a result, the track notoriously challenges the breathing of drivers. Moreover, racecars are affected by high elevation as engines and brakes need air for optimal performance.

Noah Gragson started the 100-lap race in 35th place. His teammates, Todd Gilliland and Zane Smith, lined up in seventh and 24th, respectively. Shane van Gisbergen was the pole-sitter, starting ahead of Ryan Preece and Ross Chastain.

After the Mexico City race, the NASCAR grid will return to the US for The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway. It will mark Amazon Prime's final race coverage before TNT Sports takes over at EchoPark Speedway.

