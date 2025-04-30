Noah Gragson hoping for turnaround in fortunes after collecting best result of the season at Talladega

Noah Gragson achieved a career-best finish of fourth after the disqualification of drivers Ryan Preece and Joey Logano. Following the results, he claimed that his finish will help the team become even better in the upcoming races.

Noah Gragson delivered a crucial performance at the Jack Link’s 500 for his team, Front Row Motorsports. He climbed from 27th to an unofficial sixth-place finish, and after Joey Logano and Ryan Preece's post-race inspection, he was promoted to his career-best finish at 4th. Gragson avoided multiple wrecks and executed a fuel-saving strategy during green-flag pit stops to remain competitive in the final laps, where draft racing was at its peak.

This result was his third career Cup Series top-five finish, all achieved on superspeedways, including Daytona and previously at Talladega. His ability to navigate pack racing was highlighted as he pushed Ford teammate Austin Cindric into the win. Gragson expertly managed the aerodynamic challenges that the Gen 7 car poses on superspeedways.

Noah Gragson spoke on his career-best finish at Talladega Superspeedway. He said that the finish at Talladega will help the team propel for even better finishes at the tracks coming up on the calendar. In a press release, he said:

“I feel like it’s good motivation for our team. It’s not been a great year result-wise. I think we’ve had some good runs and good speed throughout the races, just closing them out and finishing them off we haven’t finished the way we need to be. Hopefully, it’s a good building moment for our group and good motivation and confidence that we can take to these next handful of racetracks.”

The 26-year-old Las Vegas native joined Front Row Motorsports in 2025 to drive the iconic #4. He joined FRM after the closure of the historic Stewart-Haas Racing team at the end of the 2024 season. Gragson rose through the ranks in NASCAR’s Xfinity Series, including 13 wins and a record-tying four consecutive wins in 2022.

At FRM, he was joined by his former veteran crew chief, Drew Blickensderfer, who led him to seven top-ten finishes last season.

Noah Gragson’s team makes major announcement on multi-race deal with specialty retail company

Noah Gragson prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 - Source: Getty

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) announced a multi-race partnership with specialty retailer Rural King, which will serve as the primary sponsor for Noah Gragson’s No. 4 Ford Mustang in three 2025 NASCAR Cup Series events. In a press release, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Rural King, Steve Barbarick, said:

“Our partnership with Front Row Motorsports and NASCAR is an exciting new chapter for Rural King. Many of our customers—and our associates—are loyal NASCAR fans, and this is a great way to connect through something they feel passionate about. With a Rural King store just down the road in Bristol, this race feels especially meaningful to us. We’re proud to see our brand on the car and can’t wait to cheer on Noah Gragson as he hits the track representing our community."

The red-and-white Rural King scheme debuted at Bristol Motor Speedway’s Food City 500 on April 13, followed by the race at Talladega Superspeedway on April 27. It will be seen next at the North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 18.

