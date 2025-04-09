Noah Gragson’s team makes major announcement on multi-race deal with specialty retail company

Ahead of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway, Front Row Motorsports (FRM) revealed the new primary sponsor for Noah Gragson. On Wednesday (April 9), Gragson’s team announced that Rural King will serve as the primary sponsor for his #4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse in three races during the 2025 season.

Rural King, the specialty retail company, will first adorn Gragson’s #4 car as the primary sponsor in the upcoming Food City 500 at Bristol on Sunday (April 13).

The red and white paint scheme of the company will return as the primary sponsor for Gragson’s car in two more events at Talladega Superspeedway (April 27) and at North Wilkesboro Speedway (May 18).

The president & chief executive officer of Rural King, Steve Barbarick, is excited and proud to have a new sponsorship partnership with FRM and NASCAR. In a team release, Barbarick said:

“Our partnership with Front Row Motorsports and NASCAR is an exciting new chapter for Rural King. Many of our customers—and our associates—are loyal NASCAR fans, and this is a great way to connect through something they feel passionate about. With a Rural King store just down the road in Bristol, this race feels especially meaningful to us. We’re proud to see our brand on the car and can’t wait to cheer on Noah Gragson as he hits the track representing our community.”

Noah Gragson is looking forward to having a new primary sponsorship partner as Rural King

After signing a deal with Rural King, Noah Gragson is excited to return to the Bristol Motor Speedway, but his excitement is amplified by the announcement of a three-race partnership with a farm and home supply store.

In a team release, Gragson said:

“I’m excited to head back to Bristol, but I’m even more pumped to welcome Rural King to the team. It’s always great to bring a new partner into the sport. We’re kicking off the partnership with a store visit, and I’m really looking forward to getting to know the Rural King community. It’s going to be a fun weekend all around.”

The 26-year-old Las Vegas, Nevada, native has had a mediocre season so far in eight races and is placed at 32nd place in the NASCAR Cup Series points table. He has scored only one top-10 finish and finished outside the top 25 five times. His best finish of P8 of the season came at the road course event at Circuit of the Americas.

Noah Gragson, who is in his first season with FRM, will look to find some momentum to bring his campaign on track at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend.

