NASCAR Playoff Picture 2025: Updated Cup Series points standings after Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

Eight races have taken place in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin became the second multiple winner of the season after winning the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, April 6.

Ad

Hamlin’s #11 pit crew team did a brilliant job on the final pit stop that provided an advantage to him to take the lead and victory at the historic Darlington track.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

With the win, Denny Hamlin gained 48 points, moving to second place in the points table with 266 points. After a runner-up finish at Darlington, William Byron gained 56 points and maintained the top position in the Cup Series points table with 315 points.

Brad Keselowski, the defending winner of the event, failed to repeat his last year’s heroics and finished 33rd. He gained just nine points and stands 31st in the points table with 111 points.

Ad

Ryan Preece, who started on the front row, failed to utilize the advantage and finished 26th. He gained 19 points and is 13th in the points standings with 184 points.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Joey Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, finished 13th and is ninth in the points table with 232 points.

Find out where the NASCAR driver stands on the points table after the 2025 Goodyear 400

Here's an updated list of 38 drivers in the latest released NASCAR Cup Series points table after the eighth points race of the 2025 season:

Drivers – Points

Ad

William Byron - 315 Denny Hamlin - 266 Christopher Bell - 263 Chase Elliott - 256 Tyler Reddick - 254 Kyle Larson - 244 Ryan Blaney - 236 Bubba Wallace - 233 Joey Logano - 232 Alex Bowman - 227 Chris Buescher - 215 Ross Chastain - 199 Ryan Preece - 184 Chase Briscoe - 178 Kyle Busch - 177 AJ Allmendinger - 168 Michael McDowell - 167 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 158 John Hunter Nemechek - 155 Josh Berry - 154 Austin Cindric - 151 Zane Smith - 151 Todd Gilliland - 148 Daniel Suarez - 147 Ty Dillon - 141 Ty Gibbs - 131 Austin Dillon - 128 Erik Jones - 128 Justin Haley - 127 Carson Hocevar - 118 Brad Keselowski - 111 Noah Gragson - 108 Shane Van Gisbergen # - 97 Riley Herbst # - 92 Cole Custer - 77 Cody Ware - 44 Jimmie Johnson - 34 Corey Lajoie - 21

Watch NASCAR drivers and teams next at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 13, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More