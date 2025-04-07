NASCAR Playoff Picture 2025: Updated Cup Series points standings after Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

Eight races have taken place in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin became the second multiple winner of the season after winning the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, April 6.
Hamlin’s #11 pit crew team did a brilliant job on the final pit stop that provided an advantage to him to take the lead and victory at the historic Darlington track.
With the win, Denny Hamlin gained 48 points, moving to second place in the points table with 266 points. After a runner-up finish at Darlington, William Byron gained 56 points and maintained the top position in the Cup Series points table with 315 points.
Brad Keselowski, the defending winner of the event, failed to repeat his last year’s heroics and finished 33rd. He gained just nine points and stands 31st in the points table with 111 points.
Ryan Preece, who started on the front row, failed to utilize the advantage and finished 26th. He gained 19 points and is 13th in the points standings with 184 points.
Joey Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, finished 13th and is ninth in the points table with 232 points.
Find out where the NASCAR driver stands on the points table after the 2025 Goodyear 400
Here's an updated list of 38 drivers in the latest released NASCAR Cup Series points table after the eighth points race of the 2025 season:
Drivers – Points
- William Byron - 315
- Denny Hamlin - 266
- Christopher Bell - 263
- Chase Elliott - 256
- Tyler Reddick - 254
- Kyle Larson - 244
- Ryan Blaney - 236
- Bubba Wallace - 233
- Joey Logano - 232
- Alex Bowman - 227
- Chris Buescher - 215
- Ross Chastain - 199
- Ryan Preece - 184
- Chase Briscoe - 178
- Kyle Busch - 177
- AJ Allmendinger - 168
- Michael McDowell - 167
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 158
- John Hunter Nemechek - 155
- Josh Berry - 154
- Austin Cindric - 151
- Zane Smith - 151
- Todd Gilliland - 148
- Daniel Suarez - 147
- Ty Dillon - 141
- Ty Gibbs - 131
- Austin Dillon - 128
- Erik Jones - 128
- Justin Haley - 127
- Carson Hocevar - 118
- Brad Keselowski - 111
- Noah Gragson - 108
- Shane Van Gisbergen # - 97
- Riley Herbst # - 92
- Cole Custer - 77
- Cody Ware - 44
- Jimmie Johnson - 34
- Corey Lajoie - 21
Watch NASCAR drivers and teams next at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 13, 2025.