NASCAR Playoff Picture 2025: Updated Cup Series points standings after Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 07, 2025 01:25 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 (Source: Getty Images)

Eight races have taken place in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin became the second multiple winner of the season after winning the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, April 6.

Hamlin’s #11 pit crew team did a brilliant job on the final pit stop that provided an advantage to him to take the lead and victory at the historic Darlington track.

With the win, Denny Hamlin gained 48 points, moving to second place in the points table with 266 points. After a runner-up finish at Darlington, William Byron gained 56 points and maintained the top position in the Cup Series points table with 315 points.

Brad Keselowski, the defending winner of the event, failed to repeat his last year’s heroics and finished 33rd. He gained just nine points and stands 31st in the points table with 111 points.

Ryan Preece, who started on the front row, failed to utilize the advantage and finished 26th. He gained 19 points and is 13th in the points standings with 184 points.

Joey Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, finished 13th and is ninth in the points table with 232 points.

Find out where the NASCAR driver stands on the points table after the 2025 Goodyear 400

Here's an updated list of 38 drivers in the latest released NASCAR Cup Series points table after the eighth points race of the 2025 season:

Drivers – Points

  1. William Byron - 315
  2. Denny Hamlin - 266
  3. Christopher Bell - 263
  4. Chase Elliott - 256
  5. Tyler Reddick - 254
  6. Kyle Larson - 244
  7. Ryan Blaney - 236
  8. Bubba Wallace - 233
  9. Joey Logano - 232
  10. Alex Bowman - 227
  11. Chris Buescher - 215
  12. Ross Chastain - 199
  13. Ryan Preece - 184
  14. Chase Briscoe - 178
  15. Kyle Busch - 177
  16. AJ Allmendinger - 168
  17. Michael McDowell - 167
  18. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 158
  19. John Hunter Nemechek - 155
  20. Josh Berry - 154
  21. Austin Cindric - 151
  22. Zane Smith - 151
  23. Todd Gilliland - 148
  24. Daniel Suarez - 147
  25. Ty Dillon - 141
  26. Ty Gibbs - 131
  27. Austin Dillon - 128
  28. Erik Jones - 128
  29. Justin Haley - 127
  30. Carson Hocevar - 118
  31. Brad Keselowski - 111
  32. Noah Gragson - 108
  33. Shane Van Gisbergen # - 97
  34. Riley Herbst # - 92
  35. Cole Custer - 77
  36. Cody Ware - 44
  37. Jimmie Johnson - 34
  38. Corey Lajoie - 21

Watch NASCAR drivers and teams next at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 13, 2025.

Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

