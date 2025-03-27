Noah Gragson lets emotions flow reflecting on the 'intense' 2022 Xfinity rivalry with Ty Gibbs

Front Row Motorsports driver Noah Gragson shared a throwback moment from an intense rivalry with Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs. He uploaded a clip on Instagram from the 2022 Xfinity Series season with an emotional message.

Gragson ventured into stock car racing from the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. He competed in his first race in 2016 at the Phoenix Raceway, and since then, he has been on a path of improvement. He joined the Xfinity Series in 2018 under Joe Gibbs Racing, and a year later, he transitioned into JR Motorsports and had a competitive career.

The story reflected on Noah Gragson's memories from the 2022 season's Phoenix race. His on-track rival, Ty Gibbs, won the race in a dominating manner and led 125 laps. He held off Gragson in the final few laps and took home the championship title.

The reel's caption read:

"Time is the best medicine 2 1/2 years later and I still haven't recovered from this"

Recalling the disheartening moment, Gragson wrote an emotional message:

"Had such a blast battling with @tygibbs all year long. We were intense competitors but had a lot of respect for each other at the end of the day."

Noah Gragson recalled his memories from the Phoenix race (Source: @noahgragson via Instagram)

The former 23XI Racing driver took home the 2022 championship title, while Noah Gragson finished the season as the runner-up. Gragson secured eight wins, and four of them were consecutive.

"It produces a lot of different variations": Noah Gragson made a hilarious remark on his Homestead-Miami history

NASCAR Cup Series driver Noah Gragson talked about his history at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He hilariously mentioned that he gets "bricked up" whenever he gets a chance to race on the track.

During his time in the Xfinity Series, Gragson secured four top-five finishes and one win in the 2022 season. During an interview in 2024, he reflected upon the same and claimed that it was his "favorite track" because of the ability to use various racing lines.

"This is my second year driving in the NASCAR Cup Series, and we're here today at Homestead Miami Speedway, the best track on the NASCAR circuit. Our car feels good; I feel good. Like I said, I love this racetrack. It produces a lot of different variations for your driving styles. So I like to run right up against the outside wall, like this far away. I'm hitting the right side of the car on the wall, but when the tires wear out here, it's the fastest way around the track."

In a pre-race interview, Noah Gragson humorously stated:

"So, I'm really confident. I get bricked up every time I come down here."

The Front Row Motorsports driver qualified third for the race but was not so lucky in the main event and finished 16th on the grid. He ranks 32nd with 82 points on the driver's leaderboard.

