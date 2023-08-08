Noah Gragson loses his Legacy Motor Club seat after suspension

NASCAR Cup Series regular and Legacy Motor Club driver of the #42 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, Noah Gragson, has not been having the smoothest of weeks of late.

The young 25-year-old driver ran into trouble in his debut season in NASCAR's highest echelon recently for liking a George Floyd-related meme on Instagram, which was seen as insensitive in the fraternity's eyes.

George Floyd was the involved subject who died in police custody in May 2020, resulting in widespread outrage against police brutality and racism across the world.

As frontstretch.com's Daniel McFadin found out about the authenticity of Gragson's like on the said meme, Legacy MC and NASCAR stood by their decision to suspend Gragson until further notice.

Josh Berry was seen filling in the Las Vegas, Nevada, driver's shoes during last weekend's FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway.

Further developments on the scenario have emerged after sources close to Noah Gragson as well as Legacy Motor Club report the two have parted ways.

According to theathletic.com's Jordan Bianchi, the news will be made official on Tuesday this week.

Despite Noah Gragson's apologetic tweets on Twitter, the Cup Series debutant's first season in the big leagues could not have gone worse.

Apart from dwindling performances behind the wheel of the #42 entry, Gragson sat out races earlier this season on account of concussion injuries and the newfound suspension from last weekend.

Who will drive Noah Gragson's #42 Chevrolet for the remainder of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season?

Legacy Motor Club has been reportedly looking to finalize a deal with LeMans winner Mike Rockenfeller to drive the #42 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at the upcoming two road course races.

With only three events left until the 2023 playoffs, the team co-owned by Jimmie Johnson is not under threat of qualifying for the same, owing to their performance over the season.

With Mike Rockenfeller's exploits on road courses as well as NASCAR's Garage 56 program at Le Mans recently, he could be the perfect candidate to pilot the #42 at the upcoming races at Indy Road Course and Watkins Glen International.

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB @LegacyMotorclub Road Course Veteran Mike Rockenfeller to pilot the LEGACY MOTOR CLUB No. 42 Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course and Watkins Glen pic.twitter.com/AHmLjsCQF4

Noah Gragson, meanwhile, apologized ppubliclyfor his actions via his official Twitter handle and wrote:

"I am disappointed in myself for my lack of attention and actions on social media. I understand the severity of this situation. I love and appreciate every one. I try to treat everyone equally no matter who they are. I messed up plain and simple."

What the future holds for Noah Gragson in the NASCAR Cup Series remains to be seen.