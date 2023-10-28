Noah Gragson to make NASCAR Cup Series comeback with Stewart-Haas Racing ahead of Aric Almirola's departure: Reports

The most recent development in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series silly season came as Aric Almirola announced his departure from Stewart-Haas Racing, reigniting talks about Noah Gragson's future at the team.

The news was made official as the #10 Ford Mustang driver for the team released a statement on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, confirming the same.

After reports of retirement from the sport at the end of last year as well, Almirola has announced his departure from Tony Stewart's team for the time being. It is unclear whether the 39-year-old driver is ready to put an end to his NASCAR career just yet or not. However, this has sparked reports of Noah Gragson's future with the team.

After being suspended indefinitely from the sport for reportedly liking a racially insensitive meme on social media, Gragson has been on the sidelines in the 2023 season. However, with Almirola's departure, several insiders from the fraternity claim to have reports of Gragson's link to the #10 seat at SHR.

Motorsports reporter at The Athletic, Jordan Bianchi, wrote about the same on his official X (formerly Twitter) account in a post that read:

"Aric Almirola makes it official that he won’t return to Stewart-Haas Racing next year. SHR has not announced who will drive its No. 10 Cup car next year, but Noah Gragson is considered the favorite to land that ride, according to sources."

NASCAR reporter and host of the Garage Guys podcast, Chase Holden, also reported on the same and wrote:

"DEVELOPING: Sources close to are telling me that Noah Gragson to SHR is a done deal and he will in fact be piloting the #10 in the NASCAR Cup Series come 2024. Official announcement coming soon."

With only two races to go in the 2023 Cup Series season, a potential announcement from the team could be just right around the corner.

Tony Stewart's confirmation of 4 SHR cars in 2024 could also hint at Noah Gragson's comeback

In other news surrounding Noah Gragson's comeback in the Cup Series and Aric Almirola's retirement from Tony Stewart's team, the former driver turned team owner has confirmed a 4-car operation for his team next year.

In a report shared by racer.com's Kelly Crandall, Stewart said:

"Stewart-Haas Racing will remain a four-car team in the NASCAR Cup Series and we will announce a new driver for the No. 10 team, along with new partners, in the near future."

It remains to be seen if things come to fruition for Gragson over the next couple of weeks.