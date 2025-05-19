Noah Gragson has a message for NASCAR fans after securing a hat trick of fan vote wins for the All-Star Race

Front Row Motorsports driver Noah Gragson won the fan vote and secured his spot for the main event at the NASCAR All-Star weekend. Gragson won the fan vote for the third time in the 2025 season and advanced to the main event to compete for a million dollars. The Cup Series driver showcased his gratitude to his fans for picking him once again.

The fan vote tradition at the NASCAR All-Star Race was started over two decades ago in 2004, and stock car legend Ken Schrader was the first driver to win the fan vote. Over the years, several notable drivers have won the fan vote, including Kyle Petty, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Carl Edwards, and Danica Patrick.

After triumphing in the 2023 and 2024 fan votes, Noah Gragson had a heartfelt message for his fans. He stated:

“It means a lot. Really grateful to have all the support from the fans, and feel like we’ve got a pretty good race car. We struggled with … I lost power steering there in the Open race, so we’re going to try and get that better for the All-Star Race. But it’s just such a cool atmosphere here. It’s such a cool experience, and very lucky to be able to be a part of it.” (via SpeedwayDigest.com)

Noah Gragson finished the 2023 and 2024 events outside the top ten drivers. In 2023, Gragson crossed the finish line in P23, and in last year's event, he finished in P11. Also, Kasey Kahne is the only stock car driver to win the fan vote and the All-Star Race in 2008.

"It’s gonna be a fun time": Noah Gragson got candid about reuniting with his former crew chief

In the 2024 season, Noah Gragson drove for Stewart-Haas Racing with his crew chief, Drew Blickensderfer. However, after the team ceased its operations, Gragson experienced a major change with his transition to Front Row Motorsports for the 2025 season.

The 26-year-old got lucky and reunited with his former crew chief for his new ride with FRM. Additionally, the team has been partnered with Ford since 2016, and Gragson drove the same manufacturer's car in his previous organization. Reflecting on the comfort of reuniting with Blickensderfer, the FRM driver told Bob Pockrass:

"There’s a lot of comfort being with the same crew chief and same manufacturer, but there’s some newness to it too, moving over to Front Row Motorsports here for the season. It’s gonna be a fun time. I’m excited for it. We still have our standards, and we’ve upped our standards from where we were last year," Gragson said.

Noah Gragson finished the NASCAR All-Star Race in P13 behind Denny Hamlin. He ranks 31st in the Cup Series points table with 181 points in 13 starts this season.

