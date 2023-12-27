Noah Gragson showered with praises after outing with law enforcement officer: "You won't find a more down-to-earth guy"

Noah Gragson recently received a special shout-out from a law-enforcement officer after a round of golf together.

Following Gragson's tumultuous rookie season in the NASCAR Cup Series, he is set to return with Stewart Haas Racing as the driver of the #10 Ford Mustang. Among those who eagerly await Gragson's return, is South Carolina's law enforcement officer Torrance Jackson, who is excited to see him return behind the wheel of a Cup car.

Jackson, in a recent meet-up with the Las Vegas native, lauded the 25-year-old NASCAR driver. Describing Gragson as "laid-back" and "down-to-earth", the law enforcement officer posted images with the #10 Ford driver on X (formerly known as Twitter). The caption read:

"Had a great time hanging out with my boy @NoahGragson all day today in Vegas and the hospitality he showed us. You won’t find a more laid back, down to earth guy than this dude. Can’t wait to see him wheeling it again in the nascar cup series next year."

In the photos/videos shared by Torrance Jackson, he hails Gragson's golfing skills and the duo can also be seen cheering for the Georgia Bulldogs College Football team.

Following his suspension from NASCAR in his rookie season, Noah Gragson has captured attention with a remarkable turnaround in recent months. His resurgence, along with his return to the premier series alongside Stewart Haas Racing, has raised considerable excitement about his future in the sport.

Noah Gragson admits being careless on social media

Noah Gragson was suspended by Legacy Motor Club and NASCAR when it came to light that Gragson had liked an insensitive meme on social media. He was reinstated by the governing body after he completed the "diversity and inclusion training."

The 25-year-old reflected on the lowest episode of his rookie NASCAR Cup season and admitted he was careless on social media. He said (via Fox Sports):

"I had a lot of garbage on my feed," he said. "I was careless when I first got on social media and accept friend requests from different people. And all of a sudden, you're friends with people you don't even know on there, and you just got garbage on your feed, right?"

Noah Gragson said that the sensitivity training helped him become open-minded about others.

"I’ve become a lot more aware of other people," he added

Gragson acknowledged he was "uneducated and ignorant" in the past, but is working on improving himself and hopes to make the most of his second chance.