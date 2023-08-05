Why did Noah Gragson get suspended by Legacy Motor Club? Exploring the real reason

NASCAR Cup Series rookie Noah Gragson was suspended by Legacy Motor Club for the race at Michigan International Speedway. The #42 Chevy driver was suspended for his actions on social media.

Gragson allegedly liked a post on Instagram that mocked George Floyd's death in Minneapolis in 2020. The #42 Legacy Motor Club driver has lost his seat for Sunday's race for liking a meme, which was recirculated earlier in the weekend.

Legacy Motor Club issued a statement announcing the suspension of the rookie driver whose actions didn't represent the values upheld by the team. NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Josh Berry, who is bound for Cup Series next year, will be behind the wheel of the #42 Chevrolet in Brooklyn, Michigan this weekend.

The statement released by the team read:

"We have made the decision to suspend Noah Gragson effective immediately regarding his actions that do not represent the values of our team. Josh Berry will drive the No. 42 entry for this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan."

Following Legacy Motor Club's statement, NASCAR responded to the incident, placing Noah Gragson under indefinite suspension. The governing body determined that the rookie driver had violated the Member Conduct section of the rule book.

"NASCAR fully supports Legacy Motor Club’s decision to suspend Noah Gragson. Following his actions on social media, NASCAR has determined that Gragson has violated the Member Conduct section of the 2023 NASCAR Rule Book and has placed him under indefinite suspension."

Noah Gragson was already on a disappointing run of results in his rookie season, failing to make an impression alongside veteran teammate Erik Jones. Gragson hasn't scored a top 10 result, while Jones has cracked the top 10 on four occasions.

The #42 driver also had the second-worst average finish this season and is currently placed 33rd in the points standings.

Gragson will probably have to complete sensitivity training before making his return to the Cup Series.

Noah Gragson apologizes for his actions after being suspended by the team

Noah Gragson released a statement on social media apologizing for the severity of his actions. He accepted his mistake admitting that he caused the trouble for himself.

The statement released by the 25-year-old after his suspension read:

“I am disappointed in myself for my lack of attention and actions on social media. I understand the severity of this situation. I love and appreciate everyone. I try to create everyone equally no matter who they are. I messed up plain and simple.”

Josh Berry, who took over Gragson's #8 JR Motorsports ride in Xfinity Series will yet again replace him in the FireKeepers Casino 400 in Michigan. Berry who will be making his ninth Cup Series start of the season, will be driving the #4 Ford for Stewart Haas Racing next season.