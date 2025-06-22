Noah Gragson takes a cheeky jibe after videobombing Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s live pre-race interview

Noah Gragson is having a whale of a time before the Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway as he was seen photo-bombing Ricky Stenhouse Jr. during an interview. He followed it up with heckling Stenhouse Jr. and throwing him off, answering the interviewer’s question.

Ad

Stenhouse Jr. is entering Pocono Raceway still frustrated from a recent run-in with Carson Hocevar at Mexico City, where he was spun late in the race, which cost him valuable points. This resulted in him dropping just outside of the playoff cutline. The late-race spin caused by Hocevar was a repeat offence within three races, with him being vocal about his frustration and the impact on his playoff hopes. Shane van Gisbergen’s win at Mexico City further shrunk Junior’s playoff ambitions. In preparation for the race, Stenhouse Jr. has to adapt quickly to significant change atop his pit box, which was the abrupt firing of veteran spotter Tab Boyd.

Ad

Trending

Before the drivers were getting ready to face the notoriously difficult Turn 1 of the Pocono Raceway, Noah Gragson shared a light-hearted moment with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. He first photo-bombed the interviewee.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Then he went on to heckle him with:

"We want to see a show Ricky! Let's go Ricky!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will be guided by Clayton Hughes, with him moving to using NASCAR’s new in-car camera technology, which provides him with clearer sight. Stenhouse has qualified 30th for the Great American Getaway 400, which puts him deep in the field and underscores the challenge he will be facing at Pocono Raceway. At one of NASCAR’s most demanding tracks, he is set to tackle the “Tricking Triangle”, known for its distinct three-turn design.

Ad

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. gives blunt statement on Carson Hocevar

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. expressed his mounting frustration with Carson Hocevar after being spun out by him for the second time in three races, most recently during the NASCAR Cup Series event in Mexico City. Stenhouse Jr., who was running in a strong position before the late-race incident, lost valuable points and fell 61 points below the playoff cut line, especially as Shane van Gisbergen’s win pushed the elimination threshold even higher. He said in an interview with NASCAR:

Ad

“For me, I’m tired of giving the kid any publicity, anyway, I don’t know how it’s going to play itself out, but it will.

“I don’t know where it goes or what happens, but we’ve got a job to do over here, and that’s to claw our way back in the points. That line got tougher with SVG winning. We know next weekend is a very good opportunity for us to get the job done and win."

The repeated contact between the two drivers has become a focal point, with Stenhouse Jr. stating that he’s “tired of giving the kid any publicity” and is unsure how the situation will resolve.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Shukla Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.



The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.



My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.



I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.