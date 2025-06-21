Ricky Stenhouse Jr. gives blunt statement on Carson Hocevar: “I’m tired”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. of HYAK Motorsports, in an interview with NASCAR, shared his views on the budding rivalry between him and Carson Hocevar. The two again engaged in the race at Mexico City for the inaugural first-ever points-paying race outside of the United States during the modern era.

Ad

Stenhouse Jr. was not happy after being spun out by Hocevar in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City, the second time in three races that Hocevar had spun Stenhouse's car.

The spin happened with only 10 laps left in the race and after they had had a conversation about previous contact at Nashville Superspeedway where the #47 car was tagged by the #77 car. Stenhouse stated that his car was in a good spot to finish inside the top 20 before being spun out, which cost him valuable points in the standings.

Ad

Trending

With Shane van Gisbergen winning the race, which knocked Stenhouse Jr. out of the elimination line, he fell 61 points behind the playoff cut line.

Having addressed the situation with the media several times during recent weeks, Stenhouse said that he is tired of giving Hocevar any more attention or publicity.

“For me, I’m tired of giving the kid any publicity, anyway, I don’t know how it’s going to play itself out, but it will."

Ad

“I don’t know where it goes or what happens, but we’ve got a job to do over here, and that’s to claw our way back in the points. That line got tougher with SVG winning. We know next weekend is a very good opportunity for us to get the job done and win," he added.

Ad

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Carson Hocevar will both aim to boost their playoff hopes at the Great American Getaway 400 on Sunday, June 22.

Carson Hocevar reflects on his on-track feud with Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Carson Hocevar reflected on his escalating feud with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. following their latest on-track clash during the landmark NASCAR Cup race in Mexico City. The rivalry, which began at Nashville when Hocevar made contact and sidelined Stenhouse early, reignited in Mexico as Hocevar spun Stenhouse’s car with 10 laps to go.

Ad

Speaking ahead of the Pocono race, Hocevar shared uncertainty about how to mend things, stating via (Jeff Gluck):

"Unfortunately, I'm not sure what I would say. There's nothing that really would change it. We've already had that conversation (before Michigan). We have a good relationship -- or had one. Just locked up in a very dumb spot. Was just so dumb. Just a mistake that didn't need to happen and didn't want it to happen. There's nothing I can do or say. I can't go buy him a Hallmark card and make it better."

Ad

Expand Tweet

After the Mexico race, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. confronted Hocevar on pit road, expressing his anger and threatening payback once they returned to the United States.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Shukla Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.



The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.



My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.



I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.