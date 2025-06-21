Ricky Stenhouse Jr. gives blunt statement on Carson Hocevar: “I’m tired”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. of HYAK Motorsports, in an interview with NASCAR, shared his views on the budding rivalry between him and Carson Hocevar. The two again engaged in the race at Mexico City for the inaugural first-ever points-paying race outside of the United States during the modern era.
Stenhouse Jr. was not happy after being spun out by Hocevar in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City, the second time in three races that Hocevar had spun Stenhouse's car.
The spin happened with only 10 laps left in the race and after they had had a conversation about previous contact at Nashville Superspeedway where the #47 car was tagged by the #77 car. Stenhouse stated that his car was in a good spot to finish inside the top 20 before being spun out, which cost him valuable points in the standings.
With Shane van Gisbergen winning the race, which knocked Stenhouse Jr. out of the elimination line, he fell 61 points behind the playoff cut line.
Having addressed the situation with the media several times during recent weeks, Stenhouse said that he is tired of giving Hocevar any more attention or publicity.
“For me, I’m tired of giving the kid any publicity, anyway, I don’t know how it’s going to play itself out, but it will."
“I don’t know where it goes or what happens, but we’ve got a job to do over here, and that’s to claw our way back in the points. That line got tougher with SVG winning. We know next weekend is a very good opportunity for us to get the job done and win," he added.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Carson Hocevar will both aim to boost their playoff hopes at the Great American Getaway 400 on Sunday, June 22.
Carson Hocevar reflects on his on-track feud with Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Carson Hocevar reflected on his escalating feud with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. following their latest on-track clash during the landmark NASCAR Cup race in Mexico City. The rivalry, which began at Nashville when Hocevar made contact and sidelined Stenhouse early, reignited in Mexico as Hocevar spun Stenhouse’s car with 10 laps to go.
Speaking ahead of the Pocono race, Hocevar shared uncertainty about how to mend things, stating via (Jeff Gluck):
"Unfortunately, I'm not sure what I would say. There's nothing that really would change it. We've already had that conversation (before Michigan). We have a good relationship -- or had one. Just locked up in a very dumb spot. Was just so dumb. Just a mistake that didn't need to happen and didn't want it to happen. There's nothing I can do or say. I can't go buy him a Hallmark card and make it better."
After the Mexico race, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. confronted Hocevar on pit road, expressing his anger and threatening payback once they returned to the United States.
