“None”: Kyle Larson on dirt tracks he would like to see on NASCAR Cup Series' schedule

Last weekend's winner at Richmond Raceway, Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson, was a product of racing on dirt in his early days. The California native got behind the wheel of outlaw karts in his childhood, then graduated into the grassroots dirt-racing scene before eventually making his NASCAR debut.

The #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver often partakes in several dirt racing events, such as the Sprint Car Series World of Outlaws and FloRacing's late model racing series. However, the 30-year-old does not seem to be fond of the loose stuff when behind the wheel of a NASCAR Cup Series car.

Kyle Larson was recently asked which dirt tracks he would like the Cup Series to visit if Bristol returned to its double appearance as a concrete track for the season. He said:

"None, because we don't need to be racing on dirt."

Larson also elaborated on whether Bristol Motor Speedway should host dirt races going forward and said:

"I think we all really enjoy the concrete surface here at Bristol. I think the crowd's typically bigger and it seems like at this point now for the concrete stuff. It's up to the series and the promoters, but I would love to get back to running two races on concrete here."

Watch Kyle Larson try to keep his winning momentum going on Sunday, April 9 during the 2023 Food City Dirt Race.

Kyle Larson to start on pole for NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway

Irrespective of his opinion about including dirt tracks in the Cup Series schedule, Larson proved his abilities on the surface. The Hendrick Motorsports driver claimed the Busch Light Pole Award on Saturday after the qualifying heat races.

Friday's rain forced drivers to get their first taste of the loose surface in 2023 during the qualifying heats, as practice was canceled. Larson started sixth in the third heat race and was ahead of the pack as the group came around to complete lap one.

Elaborating on his lane choices during the session, Kyle Larson said:

"The outside lane launched really well, and my car turned well enough to stay rotated and get by him (Erik Jones)."

The 2023 Food City Dirt Race will be broadcast live on FOX Sports at 7:00 pm ET.

