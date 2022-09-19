"None of it surprised me honestly" - Tyler Reddick feels 'it makes sense' to put Kyle Busch in RCR's #8 car

A lot has changed for Tyler Reddick in the last few months, from winning his career's first Cup Series race to signing a pre-contract with 23XI Racing.

Last week, Reddick’s team Richard Childress Racing signed veteran Kyle Busch to drive the #8 Chevrolet in the 2023 season, which is currently wheeled by Reddick. In Busch’s contract announcement, the team also mentioned that Reddick will drive for a new, third charter team that will debut next season.

This puts the current #8 Chevrolet driver in an awkward situation of not knowing exactly what his 2023 season with Richard Childress Racing will look like. Now, the Corning, California-native has come out expressing his thoughts on the matter last Friday ahead of the Bass Pro Shops Night Race.

Speaking to the media, Tyler Reddick said that the move didn’t surprise him as he was okay with moving with a different car and team. He understands why the team chose to put Busch in the #8 car, starting in 2023 as it makes sense considering the long-term position of Richard Childress Racing.

Reddick said:

“None of it surprised me honestly. I’m going to be moving on in 2024 to a new group of people and new team. It’s a unique challenge to be able to kind of go through that next year with a new group of people.”

He continued:

“If anything, I think it’ll help me when I move on to the next place (23XI Racing), kind of getting used to moving with different people and going through that process. For the long term of RCR, it makes sense to put him in the 8 car.”

Reddick also mentioned that the team owner has not given him any information about his new charter for next season.

Tyler Reddick eliminated from title hunt after finishing P25 at Bristol Motor Speedway

After an action-packed Saturday’s Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway, four title contenders failed to advance into the Round of 12 and Tyler Reddick is one of them.

The 26-year-old was one of the most impressive drivers of the season who secured his first two Cup victories this year, but he will have to wait to improve himself in the later rounds of the NASCAR playoffs.

His playoff hopes came to an early end after damage resulting from a wreck on Lap 277 of 500. He finished P25. Meanwhile, his teammate Austin Dillon was also eliminated from title contention after being involved in a multi-car wreck that ended his race early.

