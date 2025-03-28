North Carolina Rail Division announces a ‘special train’ amid NASCAR’s return to Rockingham Speedway

The North Carolina Department of Transportation made a special announcement regarding NASCAR's return to Rockingham Speedway. The NCDOT's Rail Division will provide fans with a unique opportunity to travel to the Xfinity Series event at the iconic one-mile oval.

The Rock returned to the NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series schedule this year after a decade-long absence. The Cup and Xfinity Series last raced there in 2004, while the Truck Series made its most recent stop in 2013. The 1.017-mile D-shaped oval has undergone renovations, making a return to the schedule.

Inspired by the success of the Open Express during last year’s U.S. Open, where trains ran daily between Raleigh Union Station and the Pinehurst Clubhouse for the golf tournament, NCDOT has announced a special train service for NASCAR fans traveling from Raleigh to Rockingham Speedway.

In collaboration with Amtrak, the Rockingham special train will operate for one day between Raleigh Union Station and Rockingham Speedway on Saturday, April 19. State Transportation Secretary Joey Hopkins stated (via Claire B. Lang):

"After the overwhelming success of the Open Express to the U.S. Open in 2024, we’re thrilled to work with our partners at Amtrak and the Rockingham Speedway to provide another unique opportunity to take NC By Train to an iconic North Carolina event. Special trains like this provide the chance to introduce even more people to the amazing passenger rail service available in our state."

Amtrak Vice President Ray Lang stated that the train service would offer NASCAR fans a convenient and stress-free way to travel to the iconic Rockingham Speedway.

The one-mile oval will host the Black's Tire 200 race on Friday, April 18 at 5:00 PM ET. The North Carolina Education Lottery 250 Xfinity Race is scheduled for Saturday, April 19, at 4:00 PM ET.

Kasey Kahne set to feature on NASCAR's return to Rockingham Speedway

Kasey Kahne (Source: Getty)

Former Hendrick Motorsports driver Kasey Kahne is slated to enter the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Rockingham Speedway. Kahne, who last raced in 2018 before abruptly ending his career, will make his return at The Rock this year, piloting the #33 Richard Childress Racing Chevy.

The 44-year-old also participated in a test at the one-mile oval earlier this year, and insisted that he recognized many familiar faces in the garage and didn’t feel out of place. He said [via NASCAR.com]:

"A lot of familiar faces. It didn’t feel like I hadn’t been here in six years, I know that. Even just hanging out in the trailer, behind the trailer for the first half-hour, hour this morning waiting to get going, it just felt pretty normal. It didn’t feel too different."

In his rookie season in the Cup Series, Kahne finished second to Matt Kenseth in just his second start at Rockingham Speedway. He also won a Truck Series race at the track in 2012 with Turner Motorsports.

Watch Kasey Kahne back in action at Rockingham Speedway in the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 on April 19. Catch the race live on The CW, MRN, and SiriusXM.

