North Carolina’s hilarious welcome sign gets one-word reaction from AJ Allmendinger’s wife

NASCAR Cup Series driver AJ Allmendinger's wife, Tara Allmendinger, shared a lighthearted moment on social media after spotting North Carolina's hilarious welcome sign. The roadside message took a playful jab at newcomers to refrain from changing the local culture.

Allmendinger first crossed paths with his wife Tara during the 2015 Indy 500. They got married four years later at Murray's Mill in Catawba, North Carolina. In September 2013, the couple became proud parents to their son, Aero James Allmendinger.

In an Instagram story, Tara shared an image of North Carolina's welcome sign that read:

"Y'all moved here for a reason. Don't try to turn us into what you ran from. Bless your heart for thinking we need Fixin."

Tara reacted to the state's southern wit with a one-line caption.

"LOL," Tara wrote.

AJ Allmendinger's wife posts Instagram story on North Carolina's welcome sign. Source: Instagram/@mrs.allmendinger

Tara has a background in architecture with a Master's degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Moreover, she has also participated in pageantry and was crowned Mrs. North Carolina America in 2021.

Tara went on to bag Mrs. North Carolina Earth 2022 and a runner-up spot in the USOA Mrs. North Carolina 2024. Her expertise in the area led her to create Anarchii Designs, a branding consultancy in the Paegentry world.

AJ Allmendinger's wife pens heartfelt note on motherhood

Tara Allmendinger, AJ Allmendinger's wife, shared an emotional post on Instagram, opening up about the impact of motherhood on her life. In a heartfelt note, she described the journey as both challenging and deeply rewarding.

Reflecting upon the same, Tara uploaded an image of herself hugging her son and attached a caption that read:

"Becoming a mother changed everything—and in the most beautiful, transformative way. It’s challenged me more than anything else I’ve ever done… but it’s also made me stronger, more intentional, and more grounded in who I am.

"Every decision I make holds more meaning now. Every moment feels more sacred. Motherhood has stretched me, refined me, and reminded me what truly matters. It’s not always easy, but I wouldn’t trade this life for anything. I was made for this," she added.

Tara signed off with an anonymous quote that touched upon the strength and purpose of motherhood.

On the racing side, AJ Allmendinger posted his third top-ten finish of the season at Bristol Motor Speedway. The Kaulig Racing driver secured a ninth-place finish at the half-mile concrete, one spot above his starting position. He expressed growing confidence from the result and hoped to build on his momentum as the season progresses.

AJ's season-best result came at Homestead-Miami, where he finished seventh after a tenth-place start. These results place him 16th in the Drivers' standings with 198 points and an average finish of 19.

