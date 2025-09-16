“Not even my concern”: Denny Hamlin makes his feelings crystal clear on the possible penalty after a loose wheel in Bristol 

On the latest episode of the Actions Detrimental podcast on YouTube, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin shared his take on the Bristol Motor Speedway penalty. The last race of the Round of 16, the Bass Pro Shops Night Race, was held on Sunday, September 13, 2025, and his teammate Christopher Bell won the 500-lap race event.Hamlin had a good qualifying session and began the main event from sixth place. However, he then fell a few spots and wrapped up stage one in P11, and stage two in P10. But he faced a major setback on lap 385 of the 500-lap race, where his right front tire came loose after the #11 Toyota made contact with polesitter, AJ Allmendinger.Following the incident, NASCAR slammed Denny Hamlin with a two-lap penalty. Additionally, the governing body suspended two crew members of the #11 team for the next two races. Reflecting on the same, Hamlin called it an 'unfortunate' incident and claimed it was not his 'concern' to think about the replacement. Instead, he wished to focus on the things he can control and stated:&quot;I have no idea who's sitting on the bench or who's ready, and it's not even my concern...cuz that's the crew chief. He manages the people. Um, there's nothing I can do about it. You know what I mean? My concern needs to be on the things that I can control.&quot; [35:53 onwards]&quot;Um worried about, 'oh my gosh, well, I hope that the fill-ins are this or that or, you know, are they young, are they old, are they good, are they bad? Are they?' You're just wasting my energy at that point. So, it's not my concern because I just feel as though that's someone else's department to be concerned over. I'm gonna do my job to the best of my ability, and we'll try to win with whoever we got,&quot; he added.The next phase of the 2025 playoffs, the Round of 12, will begin with the Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday, September 21, 2025. The 301-lap event will be aired by the USA Network, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90, and HBO Max from 2 p.m. ET.“Narrative could change very quickly”: Denny Hamlin got candid on Toyota's consecutive playoff victoriesEarlier this month, NASCAR veteran Denny Hamlin shared his take on Toyota's dominance in the Round of 16 in the 2025 postseason. During another episode of the Actions Detrimental podcast, Hamlin claimed that other Cup Series teams have been keeping the championship title battle wide.Toyota has won all three races of the first phase of the playoffs, with Chase Briscoe dominating the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. Meanwhile, his teammate Denny Hamlin clinched the Enjoy Illinois 300 title at Gateway, and Christopher Bell snuck a win during the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.Despite the OEM's dominance in the Round of 16, Denny Hamlin pointed out that Team Penske drivers have been giving head-to-head battles for the title. He further highlighted Ryan Blaney switching gears in the postseason and Joey Logano's unexpected championship win in the 2024 season.Reflecting on the same, Denny Hamlin shared his thoughts:&quot;I still think it's anyone's race, and I just think the narrative could change very, very quickly. So I would pump the brakes. You know, yesterday was a very fortunate race for us and we had good speed when it really, really mattered and had good restarts when it really, really mattered, but we were also very fortunate with some cautions in the way they fell.&quot; [01:00 onwards]With 3034 points to his credit, Denny Hamlin currently leads the Cup Series points table. He has dominated the 2025 season with five wins, 15 top tens, 12 top fives, and three pole positions in 28 starts.