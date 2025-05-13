“Not his fault we can’t execute”: Denny Hamlin comes clean on Kyle Larson’s Kansas domination

Denny Hamlin chose not to blame Kyle Larson after the Hendrick Motorsports driver's dominant NASCAR Cup win, leading 221 of 267 laps at Kansas Speedway last Sunday.

Ad

Fans and analysts debated whether the race was exciting, but Joe Gibbs Racing's Hamlin gave credit where it's due while discussing the race on his 'Actions Deterimental' podcast.

"That's not Larson's fault. It's all of our faults. It really is it every contender that was even close. I don't know what else to say about it. It's just you know, it's not his fault that we all can't execute," Denny Hamlin said.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kyle Larson, who started the AdventHealth 400 from the pole, won all three stages and scored a race-high of 61 points. His No. 5 Chevy briefly lost the lead to Chase Elliott during the final laps, but a pit stop mistake by Elliott’s team let Larson regain the lead.

Late in the race, Larson also started to struggle due to worn right-side tires. However, the late cautions helped them save fuel and reduce tire wear. He finished 0.712 seconds ahead of Christopher Bell and also moved to lead the NASCAR Cup points standings, taking teammate William Byron's place.

Ad

"Stats are showing a more dominant race" - Denny Hamlin on Kyle Larson's Kansas performance

Denny Hamlin shared another interesting take on Kyle Larson's race at Kansas. According to him, Larson dominated the race on paper but the numbers looked more one-sided than it actually was on track.

Hamlin noted that Larson did not appear unbeatable and that his speed was less impressive compared to previous seasons.

Ad

"He’s doing a really good job at qualifying, executing, not making mistakes, and not putting himself in the middle of the pack...I haven’t seen the speed that I’ve seen from him before… even with no clutch I was confident that, you know, I could get him," Denny Hamlin said in the aforementioned video.

Ad

"You got to give them their due right? They're doing everything, right? And they're they're fast. I don't think there's anyone faster in the field but I just don't I think the stats are showing a more dominant race than what it actually was, if that makes any sense at all," he added.

Meanwhile, Hamlin suffered another mechanical issue at Kansas and a second consecutive DNF after Texas Motor Speedway. The No. 11 Toyota had clutch problems all race and needed help restarting in the pits. Late in the race, his car stopped completely and was pushed away. He finished 36th after running third.

The Cup Series will move to North Wilkesboro Speedway for the annual exhibition event, the NASCAR All-Star Race at 8 pm, Sunday, May 18.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Palak Gupta Palak Gupta is a dynamic motorsports writer with a unique blend of experience in economics and a passion for storytelling. Her enthusiasm for writing and a keen interest in racing steered her toward this field. With two years of professional writing experience, Palak has previously worked with Bhoomi, a non-profit organization, and as a content executive at MoreTasks Business Solution.



To maintain accuracy and uphold journalistic integrity, Palak relies on reputable sources such as official websites, trusted news outlets, and credible channels, while also keeping an eye on trends across social media platforms and forums like Reddit. She actively follows developments in motorsports, constantly seeking unique angles for her stories to deliver fresh and engaging content to her readers.



Inspired by Ross Chastain’s unconventional yet spectacular wall ride during the 2022 NASCAR season, Palak appreciates daring moves that defy norms and capture the spirit of motorsports. Although she doesn't have a favorite driver, she admires such moments that make history.



While she recognizes that NASCAR may never reach the global prominence of Formula 1, Palak suggests expanding internationally and investing in technology to grow its audience. Palak is also an avid movie and documentary enthusiast, enjoys gardening, and loves to sketch and paint in her spare time. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.