"Not my fault" - Hailie Deegan blames FOX broadcast for missing replay after damaged Dale Earnhardt tribute ride

AM Racing driver Hailie Deegan's 11th run of the season suffered a brutal setback after her #15 Ford's Dale Earnhardt throwback paint scheme got severely damaged during the final stage battle at Darlington Raceway.

However, due to the lack of replay by FOX, the NASCAR community apparently jumped to conclusions from what they saw on the broadcast. Nonetheless, shortly after her Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 stint wrapped up with the premature exit, Hailie Deegan rubbished the notions with her side of revelation.

On Lap 102, while battling for the lead against the race winner Justin Allgaier, the Temecula native ride's left rear tire got cut, and the left rear fender got shredded in the due process. Due to the absence of replay, a clear picture failed to surface and Deegan was subject to scrutiny.

To rubbish the speculations about her disappointing Xfinity run at Darlington, the 22-year-old penned down her woes while sidelining herself from being at fault and stated (via X):

"Before everyone jumps to conclusions, I was on the top lane and the 07 (who was a lap down) doored me off turn 4 and it cut my LR tire. I kept it out of the wall when my tire shredded but without the door foam we weren’t allowed to keep going. Not my fault they don’t have a replay."

The NASCAR fanbase concurs with Hailie Deegan's Tweet over the missed replay

Deegan outlined that despite being a lap down, the #7 Chevy driver's questionable maneuver over her #15 Ford caused the dismal tire cut and the subsequent damage to her Dale Earnhardt's throwback paint scheme.

In the absence of the missed replay, the NASCAR fraternity supported Deegan's claim while taking jibes at FOX was their under-par broadcasting performance. One fan took a sarcastic dig at the broadcaster and commented:

"Fox's commitment to consistently missing things during the race is rather impressive."

"It’s not your fault, girl! Fox is really terrible at showing the replays today," another fan added

Hailie Deegan is currently placed 27th in the rankings, with three DNFs, zero top 10 and top 5 finishes, and 120 points to her name.