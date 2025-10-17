“Not gonna take blame”: Kaulig Racing CEO Chris Rice delivers clear message on William Byron-Ty Dillon crash

Kaulig Racing CEO Chris Rice recently sat down with Pete Pistone and Ryan Flores for an interview ahead of the Talladega Superspeedway race. During the interaction, Rice delivered a clear message about the crash between Ty Dillon and William Byron at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last weekend.The high-speed wreck happened during the closing laps of the South Point 400. Dillon faced issues with his #10 Chevy with 31 laps to go and attempted to enter the pits under the green flag. Meanwhile, the Hendrick Motorsports driver was running behind him and was unaware of Dillon's situation.The miscommunication left Byron with no space to save his car, and he plowed the #10 Chevy from behind. The massive crash on the track ended the duo's day. NASCAR critics claimed that Dillon should have given some signal that could have avoided the situation.However, the team's CEO, Chris Rice, called it an unfortunate incident but claimed it was not entirely Dillon's fault. During his interaction with SiriusXM, Rice stated [01:30 onwards]:&quot;You know, man, I hate it, but at the end of today, it's not on a ten-car. Uh, I'm not gonna say that green flag was out, guys. It's called racing. You gotta have slow cars to pass so you have a good race. If you don't have slow cars and just fast cars riding around, it's gonna be an awful race, right?&quot;&quot;So we were slow that day in, um, he would have past us in the next corner or whatever. So I hate it for everybody, but I'm not gonna take blame as, uh, as you know, you're sitting at a stoplight to get hit from the back end. You are going to take blame that car behind you hits you,&quot; Chris Rice concluded.Following the on-track accident, Ty Dillon wrapped the 267-lap race in P37. On the other hand, William Byron was one spot ahead of him in 36th place. Meanwhile, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin secured his 60th career victory.&quot;We don't want to disrespect them at all&quot;: Kaulig Racing CEO Chris Rice got candid about balancing two OEMs in the 2026 seasonEarlier this year, in August 2025, Kaulig Racing announced a new partnership with RAM for its debut in the Truck Series. The NASCAR team will be the first to work with two OEMs under the stock car racing association. Following the big move ahead, the team CEO, Chris Rice, shared his strategy to maintain a balance between Chevy and RAM.The NASCAR team has a long history with Chevy and has been associated with them since its debut in 2016. The team has completed 478 races with the OEM in both the Cup and Xfinity Series. Following that, Kaulig Racing has amassed 29 victories driving Chevy, with two in the Cup Series and 27 in the Xfinity Series.However, the NASCAR team will make its Truck Series debut with RAM in the 2026 season. Following that, the team wants to maintain a balance with both OEMs, and CEO Chris Rice told Bob Pockrass about his plans:&quot;We don't want to disrespect them at all, because we need them, just like, you know, hopefully they need us, right? So, long story short, I think they went fine. They got to do what they have to do for their OEM, and we needed to do what we need to do... Not a tier one, not a tier one.&quot;Kaulig Racing will feature Brenden Queen in its RAM truck for the 2026 Truck Series season. However, the truck number has yet to be declared for the upcoming season.