“Not a great place to be, if I'm being real” - Penske's Joey Logano confesses to early season struggles amid continued Ford struggles

Two-time Cup Series champion Joey Logano reflected on the struggles and challenges his #22 Team Penske team and Ford are facing in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season so far.

The season is nothing short of a nightmare for Logano, as he has only earned one top-5 and three top-10 finishes in the first 12 races this season. His best finish of runner-up came at Richmond Raceway. Logano is 17th, one spot behind the playoff points table.

Ahead of the Darlington race on Sunday, Joey Logano admitted that the #22 Team Penske team and Ford are in a panic situation as they are trying various strategies to improve their fortunes. He also admitted that it’s not an ideal place but is hoping to find a solution soon.

On SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, acknowledging early season struggles, Logano said:

“So, when you get in a situation like this it’s, you know, you start to hit the panic button a little bit. Whereas you’re trying a lot of new things, you’re swinging the bat at whatever you can think of. Let’s try this, well let’s try this, this isn’t working, let’s try this, and you’re just trying to find a direction because you get a little bit lost.”

“We’ve got no speed, we’ve gotta do something different. What direction do we go? It’s not a great place to be if I’m being real. It's definitely a very challenging place to be.”

The manufacturer began the season with much anticipation and optimism after announcing the new Ford Mustang Dark Horse.

Why Joey Logano and Ford are struggling this season?

With two Cup championships, the last two seasons were incredible for Ford Performance, but they have been struggling to reach the victory lane this season.

Large Barstool, who hosts NASCAR coverage on Instagram with Daniel Diorio, believes Ford camp struggling in 2024 due to a reduction in horsepower.

“Back when Ford was dominant, it was always a horsepower thing. Ever since the horsepower was reduced and now the combo with this new car, I feel that's why they're struggling. This is more of a sports car. If NASCAR moved back to high horsepower, Ford would be a lot better.”

“So with the reduction of power, I think Ford is struggling to catch up big time on aero and grip,” Large said on an Instagram video.

Catch Joey Logano in action at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, May 12 at 3 pm ET.