NASCAR 2024: Qualifying order for the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

The Darlington Raceway is ready to host the fifth annual Goodyear 400 this weekend. The 13th race of the 2024 season begins at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 12, in a 400.238-mile action-packed contest.
Located in Darlington, South Carolina, the Darlington Raceway boasts the egg-shaped oval track on the schedule, which is 1.366 miles. The track opened in 1950 and features 25 degrees of banking in turns 1 and 2, 23 degrees of banking in turns 3 and 4, and three degrees on the frontstretch and two degrees on the backstretch.
Apart from making one of the two appearances on the Cup Series calendar this year, the Darlington track will also host the Xfinity Series and Truck Series races this weekend.
The Goodyear 400 will feature 36 drivers. Like the other NASCAR races, the practice and qualifying sessions will open this race weekend on Saturday at 10:35 am ET and 11:20 am ET on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.
Qualifying order for the 2024 Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway
FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for the Goodyear 400 this weekend at the Darlington Raceway:
The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with Kaz Grala leading Group A and Kyle Larson leading Group B.
The qualifying order for the 2024 Goodyear 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2024 Goodyear 400:
Group A: Driver – Metric Score
- Kaz Grala - 37.400
- Derek Kraus - 32.400
- Erik Jones - 29.250
- Ryan Preece - 28.800
- Corey LaJoie - 26.950
- Joey Logano - 26.850
- Justin Haley - 23.400
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 20.700
- Ty Gibbs - 20.300
- John Hunter Nemechek - 19.000
- Michael McDowell - 16.400
- William Byron - 15.600
- Tyler Reddick - 14.000
- Noah Gragson - 11.900
- Alex Bowman - 9.350
- Christopher Bell - 8.000
- Chris Buescher - 5.450
- Martin Truex Jr - 3.900
Group B: Driver – Metric Score
- Harrison Burton - 35.000
- Zane Smith - 30.250
- Daniel Hemric - 28.850
- Austin Dillon - 27.850
- Austin Cindric - 26.850
- Daniel Suarez - 24.150
- Carson Hocevar - 21.850
- Chase Briscoe - 20.650
- Josh Berry - 19.200
- Todd Gilliland - 18.150
- Bubba Wallace - 16.200
- Brad Keselowski - 14.500
- Ross Chastain - 13.300
- Ryan Blaney - 10.650
- Kyle Busch - 9.100
- Chase Elliott - 5.550
- Denny Hamlin - 4.950
- Kyle Larson - 1.000
Watch all your favorite NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Darlington Raceway this weekend live on FS1 and MRN.