NASCAR 2024: Qualifying order for the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

The Darlington Raceway is ready to host the fifth annual Goodyear 400 this weekend. The 13th race of the 2024 season begins at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 12, in a 400.238-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Darlington, South Carolina, the Darlington Raceway boasts the egg-shaped oval track on the schedule, which is 1.366 miles. The track opened in 1950 and features 25 degrees of banking in turns 1 and 2, 23 degrees of banking in turns 3 and 4, and three degrees on the frontstretch and two degrees on the backstretch.

Expand Tweet

Apart from making one of the two appearances on the Cup Series calendar this year, the Darlington track will also host the Xfinity Series and Truck Series races this weekend.

The Goodyear 400 will feature 36 drivers. Like the other NASCAR races, the practice and qualifying sessions will open this race weekend on Saturday at 10:35 am ET and 11:20 am ET on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.

Qualifying order for the 2024 Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for the Goodyear 400 this weekend at the Darlington Raceway:

Expand Tweet

The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with Kaz Grala leading Group A and Kyle Larson leading Group B.

The qualifying order for the 2024 Goodyear 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2024 Goodyear 400:

Group A: Driver – Metric Score

Kaz Grala - 37.400 Derek Kraus - 32.400 Erik Jones - 29.250 Ryan Preece - 28.800 Corey LaJoie - 26.950 Joey Logano - 26.850 Justin Haley - 23.400 Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 20.700 Ty Gibbs - 20.300 John Hunter Nemechek - 19.000 Michael McDowell - 16.400 William Byron - 15.600 Tyler Reddick - 14.000 Noah Gragson - 11.900 Alex Bowman - 9.350 Christopher Bell - 8.000 Chris Buescher - 5.450 Martin Truex Jr - 3.900

Group B: Driver – Metric Score

Harrison Burton - 35.000 Zane Smith - 30.250 Daniel Hemric - 28.850 Austin Dillon - 27.850 Austin Cindric - 26.850 Daniel Suarez - 24.150 Carson Hocevar - 21.850 Chase Briscoe - 20.650 Josh Berry - 19.200 Todd Gilliland - 18.150 Bubba Wallace - 16.200 Brad Keselowski - 14.500 Ross Chastain - 13.300 Ryan Blaney - 10.650 Kyle Busch - 9.100 Chase Elliott - 5.550 Denny Hamlin - 4.950 Kyle Larson - 1.000

Watch all your favorite NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Darlington Raceway this weekend live on FS1 and MRN.