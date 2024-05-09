NASCAR 2024: Qualifying order for the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 09, 2024 20:24 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Darlington Raceway

The Darlington Raceway is ready to host the fifth annual Goodyear 400 this weekend. The 13th race of the 2024 season begins at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 12, in a 400.238-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Darlington, South Carolina, the Darlington Raceway boasts the egg-shaped oval track on the schedule, which is 1.366 miles. The track opened in 1950 and features 25 degrees of banking in turns 1 and 2, 23 degrees of banking in turns 3 and 4, and three degrees on the frontstretch and two degrees on the backstretch.

Apart from making one of the two appearances on the Cup Series calendar this year, the Darlington track will also host the Xfinity Series and Truck Series races this weekend.

The Goodyear 400 will feature 36 drivers. Like the other NASCAR races, the practice and qualifying sessions will open this race weekend on Saturday at 10:35 am ET and 11:20 am ET on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.

Qualifying order for the 2024 Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for the Goodyear 400 this weekend at the Darlington Raceway:

The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with Kaz Grala leading Group A and Kyle Larson leading Group B.

The qualifying order for the 2024 Goodyear 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2024 Goodyear 400:

Group A: Driver – Metric Score

  1. Kaz Grala - 37.400
  2. Derek Kraus - 32.400
  3. Erik Jones - 29.250
  4. Ryan Preece - 28.800
  5. Corey LaJoie - 26.950
  6. Joey Logano - 26.850
  7. Justin Haley - 23.400
  8. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 20.700
  9. Ty Gibbs - 20.300
  10. John Hunter Nemechek - 19.000
  11. Michael McDowell - 16.400
  12. William Byron - 15.600
  13. Tyler Reddick - 14.000
  14. Noah Gragson - 11.900
  15. Alex Bowman - 9.350
  16. Christopher Bell - 8.000
  17. Chris Buescher - 5.450
  18. Martin Truex Jr - 3.900

Group B: Driver – Metric Score

  1. Harrison Burton - 35.000
  2. Zane Smith - 30.250
  3. Daniel Hemric - 28.850
  4. Austin Dillon - 27.850
  5. Austin Cindric - 26.850
  6. Daniel Suarez - 24.150
  7. Carson Hocevar - 21.850
  8. Chase Briscoe - 20.650
  9. Josh Berry - 19.200
  10. Todd Gilliland - 18.150
  11. Bubba Wallace - 16.200
  12. Brad Keselowski - 14.500
  13. Ross Chastain - 13.300
  14. Ryan Blaney - 10.650
  15. Kyle Busch - 9.100
  16. Chase Elliott - 5.550
  17. Denny Hamlin - 4.950
  18. Kyle Larson - 1.000

Watch all your favorite NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Darlington Raceway this weekend live on FS1 and MRN.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी