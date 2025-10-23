"Not many kids left like him": Kevin Harvick's words ring true as Landen Lewis lands NASCAR breakthrough

Reigning zMAX CARS Tour Late Model Stock Series champion Landen Lewis will take the next major step in his racing career in 2026, joining Niece Motorsports for a part-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series campaign. The 19-year-old from Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, will drive select races as one of the team’s “anchor drivers.”The move signals Niece’s long-term investment in his future. The team confirmed the signing on X:“We’re Locked in with Lewis 🔒😃 Fresh off a @CARSTour Championship, @landenlewis99 will join Niece Motorsports for a partial @NASCAR_Trucks schedule in 2026!”Landen Lewis arrives at NASCAR on the back of a CARS Tour season in which he clinched the Late Model Stock title in the No. 29 entry for Kevin Harvick Inc. His campaign included four wins and 10 top-ten finishes in 14 races.A product of grassroots racing, Lewis has benefited from the guidance of NASCAR legends, including Kevin Harvick and Ron Hornaday Jr., who played a key role in his growth, having witnessed his development from the Legends ranks to the national level.“I just don’t think there are many kids that are left like Landen,” Harvick said (via NASCAR.com). “When you look at his work ethic, determination and ability, and the sacrifices that he makes with his time, it’s contagious. It attracts people to him; it attracts sponsors, and it attracts everybody to want to support him.”Lewis will share driving duties at Niece with two current NASCAR Cup Series drivers and is expected to make multiple Late Model starts with Harvick in 2026. For the Truck outfit, it’s another step in continuing their identity as a development hub for emerging talent.Currently, Niece Motorsports fields five full-time entries. The No. 38 for Chandler Smith, the No. 42 for Matt Mills, and the No. 45, primarily driven by Kaden Honeycutt. The No. 22 and No. 44 trucks have featured a rotating cast of part-time drivers, while the No. 41 has run four races.Lewis, meanwhile, is grateful for joining the organization that has produced names like Ross Chastain and Carson Hocevar.“I’m super excited to join Niece Motorsports in 2026 and look forward to having a solid year learning all I can,” Lewis said. “I want to learn about these trucks and build chemistry with the entire crew. I can’t wait to get there and start working alongside everyone. I’m just so thankful to everyone here - along with Cody Efaw and the ownership group of Josh Morris and Greg Fowler - for welcoming me as one of their own. It’s been a great year in ’25, and I’m looking forward to more in ’26.”For Niece Motorsports CEO Cody Efaw, the team’s decision reflects a commitment to nurturing the next wave of stars, as he feels that Landen Lewis’s maturity made him a natural fit within their culture of hard work.Rodney Childers hails Landen Lewis as his “new third child” after the 2026 moveLanden Lewis during the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Ohio. Source: GettyAmong those most thrilled about Landen Lewis’s upcoming NASCAR jump is crew chief Rodney Childers, who has served as a mentor throughout his Late Model career. Now preparing for his own transition to JR Motorsports next season, Childers has been instrumental in guiding Lewis through his zMAX championship run and into NASCAR’s national ranks.He reposted Niece’s announcement with a heartfelt message on X, writing:“So proud of my new 3rd child 😬 @landenlewis99 and excited about watching him next year! 👊🏼”Childers’ influence on Lewis extends beyond the racetrack. On the Late Model circuit, he helped the teenager understand the grind that comes with professional racing.Lewis, in turn, has repeatedly credited Niece Motorsports for giving young drivers like him a fair shot. He has spoken about the team’s values and the belief in hard work over flashiness and in creating opportunities for those who earn them. His first meaningful conversation with Efaw came after winning at Florence, when he spent the weekend at the track with Childers before attending the Truck race at Darlington.The connection was immediate. For a driver raised on dirt and short tracks, it was the kind of environment Landen Lewis wanted to be part of.