"Not a popularity contest for me" - Chase Elliott prioritizes staying focused in NASCAR over fans' approval

Hendrick Motorsports driver and former NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott has been long regarded as the sport's most popular figure. The #9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver has always been the center of fans' attention owing to his family's lineage in NASCAR.

The Dawsonville, Georgia native recently touched on how he copes with being put in the limelight in a sport as hyper-competitive as stock car racing and managing the ups and downs of his ever-present popularity. He elaborated on a recent episode of former driver-turned-broadcaster Kevin Harvick's podcast 'Harvick Happy Hour':

"I do understand a lot of it. I mean, I get it. I get how things work and I recognize that. For me, I didn't want to start racing to, it wasn't a popularity contest for me, I wanted to start to race because I wanted to be one of the best from a competitive standpoint."

He added:

"I always tried to stick with that mentality and stick with just knowing that being me is the best way for myself to have happiness and just do my part and continue to let the competitive aspect of racing drive me because that's what's always driven me since I was a kid."

Watch Chase Elliott pursue his ultimate goal of being one of the best NASCAR drivers one step at a time with this weekend's Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway. The 2024 AdventHealth 400 goes live from the track this Sunday at 3:00 pm ET.

What are Chase Elliott's odds of winning upcoming NASCAR race at Kansas Speedway?

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott heads into the 12th race of the 2024 season this weekend with one win under his belt. Managing to break his winless streak ever since last year's injury, Elliott has been gradually improving his performances, with a breakthrough win coming for the Dawsonville native at Texas Motor Speedway.

Expand Tweet

Going into the 2024 AdventHealth 400, Elliott sits sixth on the driver's odds table with a 10-1 chance of visiting victory lane in Kansas. HMS teammate Kyle Larson leads the standings with 4-1 odds of winning, along with Denny Hamlin in P2 with 9-2 chances of victory.

It remains to be seen how the 400-mile-long event at the 1.5-mile-long intermediate-style oval track supports what is the Next Gen NASCAR Cup car's strongest racing product.