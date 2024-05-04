NASCAR 2024: Qualifying order for the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

The Kansas Speedway is ready to host the fifth annual AdventHealth 400 this weekend. The 12th race of the 2024 season begins at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 5, in a 400.5-mile action-packed contest.
Located in Kansas City, the Kansas Speedway boasts the asphalt oval track on the schedule, which is 1.5- miles. The track opened in 2001 and features 17–20 degrees of progressive banking in the turns, 9–11 degrees of progressive banking on the front stretch, and 5 degrees of banking on the back stretch.
Apart from making one of the two appearances on the Cup Series calendar this year, the Kansas track will also host the Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series races this weekend.
The AdventHealth 400 will feature 38 drivers. Like the other NASCAR races, the practice and qualifying sessions will open this race weekend on Saturday at 5:05 pm ET and 5:50 pm ET on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.
Qualifying order for the 2024 AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway
FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for the AdventHealth 400 this weekend at the Kansas Speedway:
The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with Austin Hill leading Group A and Kyle Larson leading Group B.
The qualifying order for the 2024 AdventHealth 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2024 AdventHealth 400:
Group A: Driver – Metric Score
- Austin Hill - 42.750
- Ryan Preece - 33.100
- Derek Kraus - 30.500
- Zane Smith - 30.000
- Michael McDowell - 29.650
- Austin Dillon - 28.600
- Corey LaJoie - 25.950
- Brad Keselowski - 24.350
- Carson Hocevar - 22.550
- Corey Heim - 21.900
- William Byron - 19.200
- Chris Buescher - 17.450
- Austin Cindric - 16.700
- Chase Briscoe - 15.500
- Noah Gragson - 11.900
- Alex Bowman - 8.500
- Ryan Blaney - 6.250
- Chase Elliott - 5.500
- Denny Hamlin - 2.350
Group B: Driver – Metric Score
- Riley Herbst - 35.550
- Jimmie Johnson - 32.150
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 30.250
- Todd Gilliland - 29.850
- Harrison Burton - 29.200
- Justin Haley - 26.600
- Christopher Bell - 25.650
- Bubba Wallace - 23.350
- John Hunter Nemechek - 22.400
- Daniel Suarez - 20.400
- Josh Berry - 18.550
- Daniel Hemric - 16.700
- Joey Logano - 16.150
- Ross Chastain - 12.500
- Ty Gibbs - 10.650
- Tyler Reddick - 8.000
- Kyle Busch - 6.000
- Martin Truex Jr - 3.250
- Kyle Larson - 2.250
Watch all your favorite NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Kansas Speedway this weekend live on FS1 and MRN.