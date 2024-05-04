NASCAR 2024: Qualifying order for the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

The Kansas Speedway is ready to host the fifth annual AdventHealth 400 this weekend. The 12th race of the 2024 season begins at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 5, in a 400.5-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Kansas City, the Kansas Speedway boasts the asphalt oval track on the schedule, which is 1.5- miles. The track opened in 2001 and features 17–20 degrees of progressive banking in the turns, 9–11 degrees of progressive banking on the front stretch, and 5 degrees of banking on the back stretch.

Apart from making one of the two appearances on the Cup Series calendar this year, the Kansas track will also host the Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series races this weekend.

The AdventHealth 400 will feature 38 drivers. Like the other NASCAR races, the practice and qualifying sessions will open this race weekend on Saturday at 5:05 pm ET and 5:50 pm ET on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.

Qualifying order for the 2024 AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for the AdventHealth 400 this weekend at the Kansas Speedway:

The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with Austin Hill leading Group A and Kyle Larson leading Group B.

The qualifying order for the 2024 AdventHealth 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2024 AdventHealth 400:

Group A: Driver – Metric Score

Austin Hill - 42.750 Ryan Preece - 33.100 Derek Kraus - 30.500 Zane Smith - 30.000 Michael McDowell - 29.650 Austin Dillon - 28.600 Corey LaJoie - 25.950 Brad Keselowski - 24.350 Carson Hocevar - 22.550 Corey Heim - 21.900 William Byron - 19.200 Chris Buescher - 17.450 Austin Cindric - 16.700 Chase Briscoe - 15.500 Noah Gragson - 11.900 Alex Bowman - 8.500 Ryan Blaney - 6.250 Chase Elliott - 5.500 Denny Hamlin - 2.350

Group B: Driver – Metric Score

Riley Herbst - 35.550 Jimmie Johnson - 32.150 Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 30.250 Todd Gilliland - 29.850 Harrison Burton - 29.200 Justin Haley - 26.600 Christopher Bell - 25.650 Bubba Wallace - 23.350 John Hunter Nemechek - 22.400 Daniel Suarez - 20.400 Josh Berry - 18.550 Daniel Hemric - 16.700 Joey Logano - 16.150 Ross Chastain - 12.500 Ty Gibbs - 10.650 Tyler Reddick - 8.000 Kyle Busch - 6.000 Martin Truex Jr - 3.250 Kyle Larson - 2.250

