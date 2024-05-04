NASCAR 2024: Qualifying order for the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 04, 2024 18:11 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Advent Health 400
NASCAR Cup Series Advent Health 400

The Kansas Speedway is ready to host the fifth annual AdventHealth 400 this weekend. The 12th race of the 2024 season begins at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 5, in a 400.5-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Kansas City, the Kansas Speedway boasts the asphalt oval track on the schedule, which is 1.5- miles. The track opened in 2001 and features 17–20 degrees of progressive banking in the turns, 9–11 degrees of progressive banking on the front stretch, and 5 degrees of banking on the back stretch.

Apart from making one of the two appearances on the Cup Series calendar this year, the Kansas track will also host the Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series races this weekend.

The AdventHealth 400 will feature 38 drivers. Like the other NASCAR races, the practice and qualifying sessions will open this race weekend on Saturday at 5:05 pm ET and 5:50 pm ET on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.

Qualifying order for the 2024 AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass tweeted the qualifying order for the AdventHealth 400 this weekend at the Kansas Speedway:

The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with Austin Hill leading Group A and Kyle Larson leading Group B.

The qualifying order for the 2024 AdventHealth 400 has been divided into Group A and Group B. Below is the full qualifying order for the 2024 AdventHealth 400:

Group A: Driver – Metric Score

  1. Austin Hill - 42.750
  2. Ryan Preece - 33.100
  3. Derek Kraus - 30.500
  4. Zane Smith - 30.000
  5. Michael McDowell - 29.650
  6. Austin Dillon - 28.600
  7. Corey LaJoie - 25.950
  8. Brad Keselowski - 24.350
  9. Carson Hocevar - 22.550
  10. Corey Heim - 21.900
  11. William Byron - 19.200
  12. Chris Buescher - 17.450
  13. Austin Cindric - 16.700
  14. Chase Briscoe - 15.500
  15. Noah Gragson - 11.900
  16. Alex Bowman - 8.500
  17. Ryan Blaney - 6.250
  18. Chase Elliott - 5.500
  19. Denny Hamlin - 2.350

Group B: Driver – Metric Score

  1. Riley Herbst - 35.550
  2. Jimmie Johnson - 32.150
  3. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 30.250
  4. Todd Gilliland - 29.850
  5. Harrison Burton - 29.200
  6. Justin Haley - 26.600
  7. Christopher Bell - 25.650
  8. Bubba Wallace - 23.350
  9. John Hunter Nemechek - 22.400
  10. Daniel Suarez - 20.400
  11. Josh Berry - 18.550
  12. Daniel Hemric - 16.700
  13. Joey Logano - 16.150
  14. Ross Chastain - 12.500
  15. Ty Gibbs - 10.650
  16. Tyler Reddick - 8.000
  17. Kyle Busch - 6.000
  18. Martin Truex Jr - 3.250
  19. Kyle Larson - 2.250

Watch all your favorite NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Kansas Speedway this weekend live on FS1 and MRN.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?