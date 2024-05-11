"Not a Swiftie; I do appreciate her": NASCAR's Kyle Larson shares Taylor Swift concert experience in Paris

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson revealed he is not a huge Taylor Swift fan despite attending her Paris concert earlier this week.

Larson and his family spent the week in Paris as they were vacationing for their daughter Audrey Layne Larson's sixth birthday. It was around the same time when Taylor Swift was on her Eras Tour for her new album, The Tortured Poets Department. So, as a part of her birthday celebrations, the family attended the concert.

This would make one think that Larson himself is a Swift fan, or a Swiftie, as Swift's fans like to call themselves. However, Larson is not. He stated that while he does "appreciate" her work, he is not a "Swiftie." He told the media:

"No, I feel like a Swiftie and you got to wear the bedazzled everything. And, you know, so no, I don't feel like I'm a Swiftie at all. I do appreciate her, her, her music and how hard she works. But no, I'm not a, I'm not a Swiftie."

Larson further mentioned that while there were many people who were "uniquely" dressed at the concert, that was the closest he was getting.

"You know, there was lots of men dressed very uniquely at that concert. And, you know, I had the t-shirt and Caitlin gave me a couple, you know, friendship bracelets to put on. So that was as close as I was getting." (1:30)

Nonetheless, his daughter Audrey and wife Katelyn seemingly enjoyed the concert and their trip to Paris. She also posted a short video compiling their best moments in the City of Lights.

Kyle Larson reveals how his Paris trip was relaxing before the "heck to a couple of weeks"

One of the most important things for a person involved in motorsports is to keep a relaxed and calm mind. Most drivers take the time with their family for the same, and that's what the Hendrick Motorsports driver did.

While it is difficult to find time for vacationing amid the season because of the tight schedule, Kyle Larson was able to do that. When asked by Bob Pockrass about the trip, he said:

"I kind of crashed that party because originally it was supposed to be like a girls trip and I wanted to go. So I crashed the party a little bit, but no, it was fun to go and you see a new place.And you get to see that concert and just kind of see how the world is different a little bit on that side of the country. So yeah, it was a good time. Good to kind of get sort of one little, I guess last bit of relaxation maybe before, you know, a heck to a couple of weeks."

Kyle Larson currently leads the Cup Series championship with 6 stage wins and two race wins in the season so far. He has also managed to lead a whopping 633 laps.