"Nothing better than to spoil the fun" - Kyle Busch on going out with a bang at Phoenix

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway will not only mark the 2022 season finale race, but it will also signal the end of the 15-year-long relationship between Kyle Busch and Joe Gibbs Racing. As the season comes to an end, Busch and his #18 JGR team will look to reach Victory Lane for one last time together and bring down the curtain in style, just like they have done for the last 15 years.

Speaking about this weekend’s Phoenix Raceway, Busch stated that he loves Phoenix Raceway because he has a couple of victories at this venue. The #18 driver, who was knocked out of the playoffs in the Round of 16, later said that he would like nothing more than to spoil the fun for the final four drivers by securing the win on Sunday.

Busch said:

“I really like Phoenix, and we won there a couple of times since they changed the start-finish line. So much has changed since then. We’ll see what we have this weekend with our M&M’S Camry and we would like nothing better than to spoil the fun and take another trophy home. It’s been quite a ride with M&M’s over the years and it’s pretty cool to have a lot of images of Rowdy Nation along for the ride. We’ll give them all we can this weekend.”

The Las Vegas, Nevada native will return to the track this weekend, where he has a good track record. He has made 34 appearances in the Cup Series at Phoenix Raceway, securing three wins, 12 top-five finishes, and 24 top-ten finishes. He will look to repeat the same performance this week on the one-mile-long track.

Kyle Busch spoke about being successful at Phoenix Raceway

Further into the conversation, Kyle Busch, who has been racing at Phoenix Raceway since 2005 and has achieved huge success here, spoke about what it takes to become successful at the venue. He said:

“You’ve got to have a good car, but you’ve got to have a good-turning car, and you’ve got to have a good car that can accelerate off of turn two and go fast down the backstretch. There’s a lot involved at Phoenix, but heading there with our M&M’S Toyota Camry will be interesting to see how the race plays out.”

Catch Kyle Busch at Phoenix Raceway for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race on Sunday, November 6th, 2022.

